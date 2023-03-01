Demapan earns colonel rank

Share











Ann Elaine Aldan Demapan was promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve on Feb. 10, 2023.

Those in attendance at her promotion ceremony were her uncle, Greg Deleon Guerrero, who served 10 years in the Army and is currently chief of the Emergency Management Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Hawaii; her uncle, Steve Moses, who served 28 years in the Army and retired as a G3 sergeant major, 25th Infantry Division, Hawaii; her husband, Lt. Col. Roland DeVries, deputy senior guard adviser, Indo-Pacific Command, Hawaii; her son, J. Roland; her daughter, Teresa; and friends and colleagues in Hawaii. Her oldest son Roman and his wife, Rose, were unable to attend.

Demapan graduated from the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, with a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. She is also a graduate of the University of Guam. Demapan attended Marianas High School, Class of 1992.

She attributed her promotion to God, family, and friends. She credits her tenure as battalion commander as having prepared her for greater responsibility.

She is the daughter of Frank Demapan and the late Lela Demapan of San Vicente. (PR)