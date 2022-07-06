Democratic Party endorses Rep. Manglona for Rota senator

For now, Deocratic Party just has Rep. Celina Babauta as candidate for Saipan senator
By
|
Posted on Jul 07 2022

Tag:
Share

Donald M. Manglona and Celina R. Babauta

The NMI Democratic Party is supporting the candidacy of Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) who is running for senator this Nov. 8 general election.
Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan), who is running for governor under the Democratic Party, disclosed yesterday that the Party is endorsing Manglona for Rota senator.

Manglona is currently the chair of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

Manglona is among the five candidates who will be squaring off for two Senate Rota positions.

Saipan Tribune learned that, aside from Manglona, Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and CNMI Department of Homeland Security special assistant Dennis Mendiola are also running for senator under the Republican Party.

Former representative Crispin Ogo and former teacher Edward Maratita Jr. are also vying for a Senate seat as independent candidates.

Rep. Sablan said for now, it is just Rep. Celina R. Babauta who will be running for a Saipan Senate seat under the Democratic banner.

So far, four other individuals are expected to file their candidacies for senator of Saipan, which has two positions up for grabs.

The four who will be running are Rep. Angel Aldan Demapan and former representative Janet Ulloa Maratita under the Republican Party, and Rep. Corina L. Magofna and former Commerce secretary and representative Andrew Sablan Salas as independent candidates.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Statement on leadership change at Democratic Party of the NMI

Posted On Mar 30 2022
, By
0

Democratic Party of the NMI names interim officers

Posted On Mar 25 2022
, By
0

Hix steps down as Democratic Party chair

Posted On Mar 21 2022
, By
0

My message to the members of the Democratic Party

Posted On Dec 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you received your $500 stimulus card yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 7, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune