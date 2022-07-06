Democratic Party endorses Rep. Manglona for Rota senator

Share











The NMI Democratic Party is supporting the candidacy of Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) who is running for senator this Nov. 8 general election.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan), who is running for governor under the Democratic Party, disclosed yesterday that the Party is endorsing Manglona for Rota senator.

Manglona is currently the chair of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

Manglona is among the five candidates who will be squaring off for two Senate Rota positions.

Saipan Tribune learned that, aside from Manglona, Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and CNMI Department of Homeland Security special assistant Dennis Mendiola are also running for senator under the Republican Party.

Former representative Crispin Ogo and former teacher Edward Maratita Jr. are also vying for a Senate seat as independent candidates.

Rep. Sablan said for now, it is just Rep. Celina R. Babauta who will be running for a Saipan Senate seat under the Democratic banner.

So far, four other individuals are expected to file their candidacies for senator of Saipan, which has two positions up for grabs.

The four who will be running are Rep. Angel Aldan Demapan and former representative Janet Ulloa Maratita under the Republican Party, and Rep. Corina L. Magofna and former Commerce secretary and representative Andrew Sablan Salas as independent candidates.