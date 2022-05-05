Dems unveil new HQ

The Democratic Party in the CNMI officially unveiled its new headquarters along Middle Road last week and is inviting members of the community to visit and learn more about what the party stands for.

According to Democratic party vice chair Luella Marciano, the party officially has already held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new headquarters but members of the community members of all political party stripes are still welcome to visit and that it is open to everyone.

“We have had this headquarters for a couple of months but we decided to wait for everybody to be on island, including U.S. Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan, so they could join us. We unveiled this for everybody on island. Everyone is welcome. Democrat, Independent, Republican, anyone that would like to know more about our party,” she said.

Party secretary Malia Guerrero Johnson said that on behalf of the party, she is excited to finally officially open up the office to the community.

“We’re really excited to open up the people’s office, and we want everyone to feel very comfortable and open. Come in, see what we’re about. Come volunteer, come ask questions. We’re here for all of that,” she said.

In addition to learning about the party, Johnson said the office is also open for those who are interested in running for office under the Democratic Party.

“We are still doing our outreach for candidates. We are slowly filling our slate, but we’re still open to anybody who would like to run under the Democratic Party. We are 100% behind them and open so come on down to the office and let us know,” she said.

Johnson said what they are looking for in potential candidates are clean, transparent, and responsible characteristics.

“We’re looking for clean, transparent, responsible governance and that’s what we are standing for. We want to work toward our goals by getting our feet in the Executive Branch, along with the Senate, down to the House of Representatives,” she said.

Currently, the Democratic Party has Reps. Tina Sablan and Leila Staffler as the party’s standard bearer for the gubernatorial post, Richard Lizama who is running for mayor, and Rep. Celina R. Babauta who is running for senator.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
