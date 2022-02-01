Dems yet to select Saipan mayor bet

Share











The NMI Democratic Party has yet to select who will be the party’s candidate for Saipan mayor in the Nov. 8 general election.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Rep. Christina Marie Elise Sablan (D-Saipan), the NMI Democratic Party’s candidate for governor, said Monday night that, with the gubernatorial and delegate slate now confirmed and announced, their chairwoman, Nola K. Hix, will be announcing the opening of the nomination process for the position of Saipan mayor and others on the ballot.

Sablan said interested members of the public will be invited to submit letters of intent and/or nominations.

“We expect that announcement to be made very soon,” said the lawmaker in a text message.

Rep. Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan) has expressed an interest to run for Saipan mayor.

Rep. Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero is the Republican Party’s candidate for Saipan mayor.

Board of Parole chair Ramon Blas Camacho is also running for Saipan mayor and is hoping to get nominated by the Democratic Party.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) is seeking re-election under the Democratic Party.