Dems yet to select Saipan mayor bet

By
|
Posted on Feb 02 2022
The NMI Democratic Party has yet to select who will be the party’s candidate for Saipan mayor in the Nov. 8 general election.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Rep. Christina Marie Elise Sablan (D-Saipan), the NMI Democratic Party’s candidate for governor, said Monday night that, with the gubernatorial and delegate slate now confirmed and announced, their chairwoman, Nola K. Hix, will be announcing the opening of the nomination process for the position of Saipan mayor and others on the ballot.

Christina E. Sablan

Sablan said interested members of the public will be invited to submit letters of intent and/or nominations.

“We expect that announcement to be made very soon,” said the lawmaker in a text message.

Rep. Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan) has expressed an interest to run for Saipan mayor.

Rep. Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero is the Republican Party’s candidate for Saipan mayor.

Board of Parole chair Ramon Blas Camacho is also running for Saipan mayor and is hoping to get nominated by the Democratic Party.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) is seeking re-election under the Democratic Party.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
