DFEMS to receive new equipment

The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services expect to receive new equipment funded through the Northern Marianas Housing Corp.’s grant program.

NMHC deputy corporate director Zenie Mafnas said that, following the recent procurement of over 150 fire-resistant personal protective equipment that have since been given to DFEMS, the department should expect the procurement and disbursement of vehicles that will aid in their fight against fire and search and rescue missions.

“The upcoming projects have already been funded and we’ve just procured about two jetskis, which are a water rescue vehicles, and two all-terrain vehicles for Fire. So we have about 120 days to have those delivered,” she said.

Mafnas said the total allocation for those vehicles are $106,000.