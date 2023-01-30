Dierking joins the BankGuam Holding Co. board of directors

By
|
Posted on Jan 31 2023

Tag: ,
Share

HAGATNA, Guam—BankGuam Holding Company announces the appointment of Kamia Leon Guerrero Dierking as an independent member of its board. Dierking’s appointment was effective Dec. 27, 2022, and fills the vacancy left by the late Martin Leon Guerrero who passed away last year.

Dierking was also appointed to the Board of Directors for Bank of Guam and BG Investment Services, Inc., both of which are subsidiaries of BankGuam Holding Company. She serves on the following committees: Nominating & Governance, ALCO, Audit Committee, Trust Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Dierking

“We are excited to welcome Kamia to our BankGuam Holding Company Familia. She brings new energy, ideas and a wealth of experience to the table. We look forward to her insights and expertise in sales, product development and people management and know she will be an asset as we continue our work to build strong communities and better lives for our people,” said BankGuam Holding Company vice chair and Bank of Guam president and CEO Joaquin P. LG. Cook.

Dierking is the director of Enterprise Marketing at GTA focused on driving profitable growth, brand loyalty, sales integration and engagement across all business channels for GTA Business Enterprise offerings.

Since joining GTA in 2009, Dierking has nearly two decades of experience in telecom, where she has held a variety of roles, including senior-level roles in product development, sales, marketing, public relations, and employee experience/human resources.

Most recently, Dierking held the position of director of Employee Experience for GTA working closely with stakeholders to develop strategies and plans that embrace technology and data, designing a great employee experience and attracting and retaining talent.

Dierking was born and raised in Guam and is a graduate of Academy of Our Lady of Guam High School and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona. She serves on the Board of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI and has previously served on the Guam Board of Equalization.

For more information, contact: Maria Eugenia H. Leon Guerrero, Executive Vice President | Chief Operating Officer (T) (671) 472-5273| € maria.leonguerrero@bankofguam.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

5.0-magnitude earthquake near Guam

Posted On Jan 31 2023
, By
0

Cantor completes Pacific Tour of Hawai’i, Guam, CNMI

Posted On Jan 30 2023
, By
0

PIC donates $4K worth of toys for Guam’s foster kids

Posted On Jan 25 2023
, By
Atkins
0

Atkins Kroll donates to Make-A-Wish Foundation Guam & CNMI

Posted On Jan 25 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - January 27, 2023

Posted On Jan 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 31, 2023, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:14 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune