Dierking joins the BankGuam Holding Co. board of directors

HAGATNA, Guam—BankGuam Holding Company announces the appointment of Kamia Leon Guerrero Dierking as an independent member of its board. Dierking’s appointment was effective Dec. 27, 2022, and fills the vacancy left by the late Martin Leon Guerrero who passed away last year.

Dierking was also appointed to the Board of Directors for Bank of Guam and BG Investment Services, Inc., both of which are subsidiaries of BankGuam Holding Company. She serves on the following committees: Nominating & Governance, ALCO, Audit Committee, Trust Committee, and Compensation Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Kamia to our BankGuam Holding Company Familia. She brings new energy, ideas and a wealth of experience to the table. We look forward to her insights and expertise in sales, product development and people management and know she will be an asset as we continue our work to build strong communities and better lives for our people,” said BankGuam Holding Company vice chair and Bank of Guam president and CEO Joaquin P. LG. Cook.

Dierking is the director of Enterprise Marketing at GTA focused on driving profitable growth, brand loyalty, sales integration and engagement across all business channels for GTA Business Enterprise offerings.

Since joining GTA in 2009, Dierking has nearly two decades of experience in telecom, where she has held a variety of roles, including senior-level roles in product development, sales, marketing, public relations, and employee experience/human resources.

Most recently, Dierking held the position of director of Employee Experience for GTA working closely with stakeholders to develop strategies and plans that embrace technology and data, designing a great employee experience and attracting and retaining talent.

Dierking was born and raised in Guam and is a graduate of Academy of Our Lady of Guam High School and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona. She serves on the Board of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI and has previously served on the Guam Board of Equalization.

For more information, contact: Maria Eugenia H. Leon Guerrero, Executive Vice President | Chief Operating Officer (T) (671) 472-5273| € maria.leonguerrero@bankofguam.com. (PR)