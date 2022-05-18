Dino and Kim lead the Kagman High’s Class of 2022

Share











Shannea Mae Javate Dino and Dasol Erin Kim led 115 of their classmates during Kagman High School’s graduation ceremony at the American Memorial Park amphitheater last Tuesday.

Dino, who was named the class valedictorian, also received the Board of Education Award, which was presented to her by BOE chair Gregory Borja, while Kim, the class salutatorian, received the Commissioner of Education Award, which was presented by Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada.

The Top Ten overall students were also recognized. They included Dino, Kim, Helen Chen, Rabeya Akter, Kayla Patriz Tanate San Nicolas, Ezra Gabriel Camacho Towai, Ely Joseph De Guzman Taitano, Mikyla Cruz Capalad, Alex Benjamin Menchikh Megino, and Princess Rikki Dela Cruz Lacson.

The Governor’s Leadership Award was given to Victoria Mary Igitol Pangelinan for exemplifying leadership, excellence, service, and citizenship.

The recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award, presented by Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, was Ely Joseph De Guzman Taitano, who also exemplified leadership, excellence, service, and citizenship.

The Principal’s Award was presented by the three Kagman High School principals to Jacoby Sylvestry Cabrera.

The Outstanding Female Graduate Award was presented to San Nicolas. The award goes to the student who is a strong female role model within the graduating class, has a GPA of 3.5 or higher, a good working relationship with other students, and demonstrates a commitment to women’s issues through service and advocacy.

The Mayor’s Award went to Chen, who was third in her class overall.

The PTSA Award was given to Liekeila’akata Tapua’ialupe lakopo.

The “Ayuyu Spirit Award” was presented to Kristan Razon Isip.

The Female Athlete of the Year honor went to Wallis Marie Kaipat Bai and the Male Athlete of the Year went to Darren Jose Dela Cruz Pangelinan.

There were also “Department Content Area Awards” for graduates who worked diligently over the course of four years and have earned the honor of being the best in their respective subject areas.

The Language Arts Award was presented to both Dino and Kim.

The Science Award was presented to the top three graduates: Dino, Kim, and Chen.

The Yearbook Award was presented to Jacob Peter Hamilton Aldan, Merced Jacqueline Camacho Aldan, Capalad, Chen, and Kaiannylupe Ruthine Sablan Cruz.

The Co-op Award was presented to Jian Carlo Alvarez Marquez and Darren Jose Dela Cruz Pangelinan, Dino, Dezerae Joy Ogumoro Iginoef, Marquez, Jelshie Joy Malsol Pangelinan, and Princes Neil Dela Rosa Pasion.

The Math Award went to Dino and Lacson.

The Social Studies Award went to Dino and Akter.

The Foreign Language Award went to Chen, Dino, San Nicolas, and Taitano.

For Physical Education, the award went to Darren Jose Dela Cruz Pangelinan and Dino.

For Computers, the award went to Chen and Lacson.

For Culinary Arts, the award went to Gavin Dylan Asano Deleon Guerrero and Iginoef.

The Art Award went to Capalad, Bernalie Tina Dafrow, and San Nicolas.