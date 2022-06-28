Direct Tokyo-Saipan flights to resume this September

Flights between Tokyo, Japan and Saipan will resume on Sept. 1, 2022, the first direct flights between the two destinations since before the COVID pandemic.

United Airlines will fly three weekly flights departing Tokyo-Narita International Airport at 9:25pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays and arriving on Saipan one day later at 2am. Flights from Saipan will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7am and arrive in Narita at 9:35am.
The direct flights are supported by the Office of the Governor, Marianas Visitors Authority’s Tourism Resumption Investment Plan program, and the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

“We are pleased to partner with United Airlines in reopening the Japan market, which is historically the founding source market of tourism in the Marianas and remains an important market for us today,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “This is all possible thanks to the funding we received from the Office of the Governor to implement the TRIP program, which started with South Korea last July and is now helping us jumpstart Japan. With the recent easing of travel restrictions by the Japan government, we know many Japanese are eager to travel, and we looking forward to welcoming our friends from Japan back to Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. We look forward to their return beginning in September for a vacation in the Marianas.”

“We applaud Gov. Torres, his administration, and Marianas Visitors Authority for their vision to rebuild the Japanese market,” said Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operations for Asia Pacific at United Airlines. “Our sales team in Japan is committed to working closely with MVA to promote travel to the CNMI. We look forward to launching this new service in September.”

To reboot the Japan market and support the flights, the MVA will hold a Marianas Seminar & Webinar on July 8, 2022, in Tokyo and make sales calls to key travel agencies, airlines, and other tourism partners.
Air service connection through Japan will also aid residents of the Marianas travelling to and from the continental U.S. and other destinations. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
