Discussions continue in case of man who tried to drive off Suicide cliff

By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2021
Share

The parties in the case of a man who tried to drive off Suicide Cliff after beating his girlfriend are set to meet for a status conference to discuss what route they intend to take to resolve the case.

Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds of the Office of the Attorney General said the defense and prosecution in the case of Tristin Lance V. Muña, 25, will meet on Nov. 19, for a status conference before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho to discuss how to proceed.

Hinds said the parties will discuss at the status conference what direction the case will go, with either a change of plea or a trial but if no resolution can be reached at the status conference, the judge will proceed with a trial.

According to court documents, Muña’s girlfriend reported the beating incident to police on July 15 after receiving a voice message from Muña via WhatsApp that he was going to end his life.

This prompted the Department of Public Safety to notify all units that Muña was suicidal. He was later found at Suicide Cliff, where he tried to drive his vehicle off of the barricaded cliff. He failed to run off the cliff as the place had been barricaded after such a suicide incident several months earlier.

The victim said that, following an argument with Muna that night when she said she wanted to end their relationship, she went to take a shower and could hear Muña pacing inside the bedroom. When she came out, she saw Muña holding a bloody hand over a trash can. The victim said she was about to call their neighbor for help but when she tried to reach for her phone, Muña allegedly threw the phone across the room.

When the victim said she tried to push him away from her to call for help, but Muna allegedly started punching her until she was on the floor with Muña standing over her. Muña allegedly only slowed down the punches when the victim said she wasn’t going to leave him.

When Muña stopped hitting her, the victim told him that she needed medical attention and to allow their neighbor, one of the victim’s friends, to take her to the hospital. That was when Muña grabbed a few of his belongings and left their home.

Later, at around 10:45pm, the victim said she received a voice message from Muña saying that he “deserved to die” and “goodbye.” This prompted the victim to report the incident to police because she was afraid he would kill himself.

At around 11:48pm, police officers found Muña accelerating through the Suicide Cliff barricade. The vehicle did not go all the way through but police reported that the front tires of the vehicle were already off the cliff and they had to place rocks behind the two back tires to keep the vehicle from completely falling off the cliff.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 28, 2021, 9:49 PM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune