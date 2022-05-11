‘Display license plates in front and rear of vehicles’

May 12 2022
The Department of Public Safety is reminding the public of Public Law 14-18, which requires vehicles in the CNMI to display a license plate in the front and rear sides.

P.L. 14-18, signed into law in 2004, requires “Bureau of Motor Vehicle-issued license plates in the front and rear sides of vehicles, at the factory-designated location (not on the dashboard, or inside the vehicle). Also, the law states that the license plate must be clearly visible from the distance of 50 feet. A few vehicles are utilizing the tinted covers over the license plate and that does not help with their license plate’s visibility.”

Operating a motor vehicle that does not display the Commonwealth plates is considered a misdemeanor offense, which entails imprisonment or fine.

Every owner whose vehicle or bicycle is registered shall display the plates issued by the bureau showing the registration number and year. 

“The plates shall be kept clean and the numbers must be clearly visible from a distance of 50 feet. No vehicle or bicycle owner may display an unofficial plate at the front or rear of his vehicle or bicycle,” it states further.

In an effort to assist DPS, both license plates shall be affixed on the proper factory intended areas. This will allow DPS to quickly identify vehicles and will also assist residents to recognize vehicles entering private property. 

