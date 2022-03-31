Diversity inclusion is disability inclusion

By
|
Posted on Apr 01 2022

Tag:
Share

Every April, we celebrate Autism Acceptance Month, otherwise known as World Autism Month. The United Nations declared World Autism Awareness Day to be sanctioned on April 2 as the kickstart to this monumental awareness month. The theme for this year is “Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World.”

It is crucial that as a community, we address the inconsistent and harsh realities that people with autism face in our present day. It is unfortunate, but the challenge is that inclusion remains a utopian dream as discrimination, stereotypes, and the negative stigma of people with disabilities still exist. However, this is just another barrier that our community must get through, not individually but together in order to move toward diversity inclusion in the society, especially in the workforce.

Oftentimes, employers are hesitant to hire an individual with a disability. The reasons may vary, but what is most commonly believed is that hiring people with disabilities will somehow increase business costs. This is NOT true. There are agencies that can provide reasonable accommodations that assist the employee but also support the employer, so that the business operations are not affected. These agencies provide education and training for the employers, as well as cost-effective reasonable accommodations based on the specific disability and what the employee is seeking. Working together provides these opportunities for people with disabilities and is another step closer to diversity inclusion in our community.

Many people assume that individuals with autism cannot positively contribute to growth in workplaces and result in less employment opportunities. I believe that this stereotyping is not true as disabilities are not necessarily just inabilities. Underemployment has great impacts on the mental and physical health of people with autism; leaving them idle makes them vulnerable to comorbidities like depression, sleep disorders, and suicidal thoughts. Therefore, I plead for to you to look beyond the challenges and the needs that people with autism live with and include them in job selection in the post-pandemic world. Even though autistic people may need more time and planning to maintain and complete assigned tasks on time and as required, their contribution in workplaces greatly impacts their personal and organizational development. Employment will also help them offset the economic cost that comes with autism.

The advocates of the Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. aggressively charge through barriers of employment for people with disabilities. The advocates work with different agencies such as the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Medicaid, the Assistive Technology Center, and many other Disability Network Partners to assist the employers and employees in providing support in the workplace. It is time to acknowledge, accept, and advocate for the end of discrimination, stereotypes and stigma surrounding hiring individuals with disabilities. As we prepare for Autism Acceptance Month, let’s remember that diversity inclusion, is disability inclusion. Together, we can work toward building an inclusive community for all.

For more information on disability inclusion please call NMPASI at 670-235-7273/4 (voice); 670-287-0652(text message); or visit us online at www.nmpasi.org.

Cleo Nening (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Cleo Nening is program coordinator at the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc

Cleo Nening (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Related Posts

0

March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month

Posted On Feb 28 2022
, By

Filling gaps in the workforce

Posted On Jun 24 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 1, 2022, 6:04 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune