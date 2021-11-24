Docomo Pacific, Lookout tie-up for cloud security

Share











TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific, the largest provider of personal, residential, enterprise connectivity, and entertainment services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, has launched a new mobile security offering for enterprises in partnership with Lookout, the San Francisco-based leader in endpoint-to-cloud security. The solution is the first of its kind in the region and protects enterprise organizations against growing mobile application, network, device, and phishing threats.

According to data in the Lookout Security Graph, the Asia Pacific region has experienced a 66% increase in exposure to mobile phishing attacks in the past 12 months, which far outweighs the global increase of 50%. Due to mobile devices’ smaller screen size and simplified user interface, it can be more difficult to detect suspicious links and sites on smartphones and tablets, making phishing attacks on mobile more effective than on desktops and laptops. Threat actors are able to leverage the multiple communications channels available on mobile devices such as SMS, third-party messaging apps, and social media messaging to target victims with phishing links. These types of attacks disrupt business operations and inflict lasting damage to a brand’s reputation and can harm existing customer relationships.

The award-winning Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security solution is powered by the Lookout Security Graph, which analyzes telemetry data from more than 200 million devices and 150 million apps, and continuously ingests and analyzes millions of URLs every day. By using artificial intelligence, Lookout secures organizations against phishing, app, device, and network threats efficiently and in a manner that respects user privacy. The use of machine learning on data in the Security Graph enables Lookout to automatically detect and respond to threats even if they have never been seen before.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security customer benefits include:

– Secures company- and employee-owned iOS, Android and Chrome OS devices.

– Protects against mobile phishing attacks from all communications.

– Scales to hundreds of thousands of endpoints with a cloud-delivered platform.

– Minimizes disruption with a lightweight user app that is optimized for performance and battery life.

– Meets compliance requirements while preserving user privacy.

“While mobile technology has opened doors to many new possibilities, the risk of cyber threats has drastically increased,” said Marilyn Borja, executive vice president-Enterprise Business Unit, Docomo Pacific. “We are pleased to partner with Lookout to bring you a solution that gives peace of mind that your corporate data is safe, and allows you to better focus on supporting your customer’s needs.”

“According to Asia Times, cybercriminals have amped up people-focused attacks on businesses, and the most prevalent are phishing-related,” said Firas Azmeh, general manager, Personal Digital Safety & Carrier Partnerships, Lookout. “We are proud to partner with Docomo Pacific…to deliver its customers best-in-class endpoint security with phishing and content protection.”

Lookout secures iOS, Android and ChromeOS devices, and can be deployed in three easy steps. Customers will have access to an easy-to-understand dashboard that provides visibility into the health of employees’ smartphones, tablets and ChromeBooks.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is now available as a service to customers of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands through Docomo Pacific. For more information, visit our new website at www.business.docomopacific.com. (PR)