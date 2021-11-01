Docomo Pacific offers all-new iPhone lineup

Share











TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific, a regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, offers the best-ever lineup of iPhone, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini.

Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design.

iPhones are available in-store on a first come, first serve basis. For complete pricing and availability details, visit www.docomopacific.com/shop/mobile/phones.

“Docomo Pacific is Guam and Saipan’s only 5G network, making it the natural choice for Apple’s new iPhone 13 models, all with an advanced 5G experience, beautiful design, and unparalleled new camera system,” said Frank Cruz, director of Product Management at Docomo Pacific. “With our NOW program [that] allows you to spread out device payments over several months and our renewed Trade-In program, you can truly realize the fastest speeds for the most value in the Marianas. Discover the best-ever iPhone 13 lineup at any one of our 7 retail locations.”

Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance. Available in four stunning finishes—graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue— iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra-Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra-Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors—pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and red. Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone—with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple-designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

For more details on pricing and data plans, visit www.docomopacific.com.

For more details on Apple products, visit www.apple.com.

