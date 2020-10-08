DoDEA Pacific conducts COVID-19 tabletop exercise

Share











ASAN, Guam—Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific and local military leadership conducted a COVID-19 tabletop exercise at Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary and Middle School last Oct. 1.

The exercise was designed to put DoDEA staff and military partners through a series of scenarios that could occur when Guam DoDEA schools reopen to classroom learning.

“We discussed the various steps required to safely and quickly respond to possible COVID-19 hazards at DoDEA schools of Guam,” said Tiana Guerrero, Joint Region Marianas emergency management planner. “It was important to determine gaps or shortfalls in the plan and take action to remedy them prior to schools reopening. The scenarios we discussed can easily turn into real-world situations and by preparing now, we can better handle unknown variables before they occur.”

Participants worked through practice scenarios, discussing roles and responsibilities and documenting questions and concerns, to develop and evaluate plans to respond to potential COVID-19 vectors into DoDEA schools.

“The training went very well,” said Lt. Joshua Owens, U.S. Naval Base Guam emergency operations center director. “We were able to take positive steps forward to be prepared for the real-world situations and respond appropriately. We fleshed out any concerns we had and identified areas where we can continue to improve.” (PR)