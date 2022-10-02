Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation on Oct. 6

Share











Members of the community are invited to attend the upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing Ceremony that will be held at 10am on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Kensington Hotel.

The ceremony, which is hosted by the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence (NMCADSV) and various community partners, will recognize the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) in the CNMI. This year’s theme for the CNMI is “Amplify the Movement.”

The proclamation signing ceremony will also feature a guest speaker and the presentation of the annual Bridge of Light Award, as well as exhibits from different community programs. The recipient of the Bridge of Light Award is chosen based on their accomplishments and/or efforts to end domestic violence and sexual assault, and to be a “Bridge of Light” for victims and survivors in the CNMI. This year’s award sponsors include Bridge Capital and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

Community members are also invited to take part in other DVAM events including the upcoming Day of Prayer on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, with various faith-based organizations pledging to spend this day talking with their congregation about domestic violence and supporting victims and survivors. Confirmed organizations include Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral, San Antonio Parish, San Jose Parish, Kristo Rai Parish, San Roque Parish, San Vicente Ferrer Parish, Santa Soledad Parish, Saint Jude Parish, San Francisco de Borja Catholic Church, San Isidro Parish, San Jose Parish Tinian, Marianas Christian Church, Marianas Bible Fellowship, Life in the Son, Hanom Lina’la Assembly, Grace Christian Assembly at Navy Hill, Kagman, and San Antonio, Jesus is Lord, Calvary Baptist Church, Cornerstone Christian Church, and Nuestra Senora Bithen de los Remedios Parish, which will have DVAM organizers participating in their Mass at 9:30am.

The next event is the Day of Unity on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Garapan Central Park. The family fun event will be from 11am to 4pm and will feature live cultural entertainment, exhibits, child-friendly activities, and different food vendors, as well as raffle prizes and a free DVAM 2022 T-shirt for the first 150 who register.

Next, the Saipan Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Domestic Violence will be held at 6pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Garden. The purpose of the event is to remember and grieve for those we lost to domestic violence.

There will also be the Purple Wave, Walk & Roll event on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, starting from 4pm to 6pm at the Garapan Fishing Base. The event will open with registration and

free face painting and poster making before the roadside waving and then transition into the walk and roll activity. Participants are also welcome to bring their own signs or banners and to wear purple to help spread awareness on domestic violence. The first 150 who register will also be given a free DVAM 2022 T-shirt.

There will also be public discussions with a variety of guest speakers on topics related to domestic violence on KKMP 92.1 FM every Wednesday morning in October.

Moreover, there will also be events happening on Rota and Tinian throughout the month for DVAM.

For more information, contact the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence at (670) 234-3878 or email info@endviolencenmi.org. For more updates on DVAM events and activities, follow NMCADSV on Facebook and Instagram (@EndViolenceNMI). (PR)