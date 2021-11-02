Share











Despite the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the CNMI in the past few days, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said the best thing to do at this time is to not panic and to know that there are “good people, hardworking folks” in the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. who are doing all they can to contain COVID-19 in the CNMI.

“My message to the community is please don’t panic. I know that there’s so many questions, concerns, uncertainties, but one thing that is important to know [is] that the contact tracing [team is] doing their best. …I know that we all want to get tested, but more important, at this point, is [to] continue the effort of getting vaccinated,” he said during a virtual news briefing Monday.

When asked what his immediate plans are as a result of these community cases, Torres said he had recently met with CNMI Public School System leaders to discuss protocols and additional safety measures to safely reopen schools once the 10-day closure period ends. Torres earlier directed all schools and colleges in the CNMI to close down for the next 10 days, or until Nov. 7, 2021.

As for closures of government offices and other related actions, Torres said he is waiting on a finalized report from the task force and CHCC’s contact tracing team.

“I don’t plan on shutting down any of the government. I am relying [on] the COVID-19 Task Force as well as the contact tracing [team] to finalize their report, and then we’ll make the proper decision after that. It’s important that our community understands not to panic. We have good people, hardworking folks [that] are doing what they are supposed to do,” said Torres.

In more words of assurance to the community, Torres urged everyone to follow the three W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering, and encouraged those who have not gotten vaccinated yet to get their shots.

“To all our government employees, our private citizens, our business partners, until you get a call from the contact tracing [team], you need to continue to come to work…and continue with the three W’s. That is the critical part. For those that have not been vaccinated…we encourage you, your family, [and] your loved ones to go get vaccinated, because that will help the community,” he said.