‘Dormant quarries need to be revisited to reclaim land use’

Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said yesterday that there are several open and dormant quarries that she feels are very important to revisit and plan on how to reclaim their land use for other worthy economic initiatives.

“If you notice, whether you’re flying off or into the CNMI, a huge open and dormant quarry up at Kannat Tabla is an eyesore which you can also see when you stand at the Northern tip of Tinian,” said DeLeon Guerrero in response to Saipan Tribune’s request for comments to her bill that deals with dormant quarries.

The senator said other countries’ ideas that have reclaimed their dormant quarries should be looked at that could serve useful and doable for the Commonwealth.

DeLeon Guerrero is the author of Senate Bill 22-52 that would provide for quarrying controls and reclamation plans in the Commonwealth.

The bill’s purpose is to revitalize lands that are affected by quarrying in the CNMI by ensuring that the Department of Public Lands includes reclamation and post-depletion plans in quarry leases.

Senators unanimously passed Senate Bill 22-52 in the form of SD1. The bill is now with the House of Representatives for action.

Quarries in the CNMI are public lands leased to private companies for sand and gravel extraction.

DeLeon Guerrero stated in the bill that after the quarry is closed because the area is no longer suitable to continue quarry operations, the location is left with a huge hole.

According to a standing committee report of the Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs that the Senate adopted, DPL disclosed that there are currently four dormant quarry sites—two on Saipan, and one each on Tinian and Rota.

Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan), who chairs the Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs, said DPL shared that they are looking into addressing the proper fencing of these four areas.

DPL shared that there is no interest, at this time, to operate the dormant quarry sites.

DeLeon Guerrero stated in the bill that while quarrying may result in negative impacts, the necessity of quarrying is undeniable.

DeLeon Guerrero said in order to remedy the negative effects of quarrying, the Commonwealth must use the resource-depleted spaces for other uses once the quarry ceases operation.

She said the conversion to other uses, however, is not possible because neither reclamation plans nor post-depletion plans exist.

The senator said the public land leases for quarry operations lack provisions pertaining to reclamation or post-depletion requirements.

She underscored the need for a solution for the existing abandoned, resource-depleted quarries and to ensure that DPL include reclamation and post-depletion plans in the quarry leases.

Under the bill, all operators and applicants for a new permit or permit renewal shall be registered with U.S. Mining and Safety Health Administration (MSHA) and provide their mine registration number on their application.

All operators and applicants for a new permit or permit renewal shall comply with all MSHA regulations with respect to quarries.

All operators shall erect cautionary signage and properly built fencing around their quarry and facilities to project the safety of the citizens and the environment around the vicinity.

DPS shall erect cautionary signage and properly built fencing around abandoned and dormant quarries located on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

The quarrying and reclamation plan that is required to be completed by a person approved by DPL shall include description and/or illustration of how the site will be reclaimed at the end of operation to minimize future danger to public safety and the environment.

The person shall provide, among other information, projected final contours and grading, access controls, landscaping plan, and storm water controls for post operation.

The operation shall commence the reclamation of the incremental area of land disturbed by the operator immediately after the completion of all quarrying of that area or after the quarry is deemed abandoned in accordance with the approved quarrying and reclamation plan.

DPL may require a bond or other financial requirement from an operator to ensure that mitigation and reclamation efforts will be complied with when closing a quarry or completion of a lease agreement with DPL.

According to the Senate’s standing committee report, J.G. Sablan Rock Quarry Inc. acknowledged that only recently MSHA began overseeing the safety standards of quarries operating in the Commonwealth.

However, J.G. Sablan Rock Quarry said, during the initial phases of MSHA’s oversight, many quarries already had existing high walls surrounding the quarried sites, to which MSHA has already implemented safety standards to address this matter.

Construction Materials and Supply recommended, among other things, to require all quarries operating on both public and private lands be subjected to the same regulations, allow collaboration between DPL and quarry operators when developing reclamation plans, and provide quarry operators the flexibility to revise their reclamation activities with the actual condition of the quarry field.

Hawaiian Rock Products Saipan recommended the installation of permanent signage to safeguard the community from potential harm when approaching a cliff line created from the quarry operations.

USA Fanter Corp. Ltd. recommended that quarry operators that are licensed to operate be exempt to the proposed provisions based on their years of operations in the CNMI.