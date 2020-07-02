DOT awards CPA $2.1M to complete Rota fencing, $555K for ARFF improvements

Share







The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded CPA with $2.1 million to complete the Rota perimeter fence and $555,000 to make improvements at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Station on Saipan.

Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds said yesterday that the two Airport Improvement Program grants are awarded based on national priorities.

“CPA is fortunate to have a good working relationship with our federal partners who are responsive in assisting the team to ensure that we are eligible for these funds to continue capital improvements on all three islands,” she said.

The two grants are part of the $800 million that the Trump administration will award in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 46 states, the CNMI, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.