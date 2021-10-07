DPL, Hyatt signing lease agreement contract today

By
|
Posted on Oct 08 2021

Tag:
Share
Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Hyatt Regency Saipan. (Ferdie De La Torre)

The Department of Public Lands and the owner of Hyatt Regency Saipan in Garapan will be signing today, Friday, the lease agreement contract for another 40-year land lease.

Press secretary Kevin Bautista said that DPL and Saipan Portopia Hotel Corp., which owns Hyatt Regency Saipan, will hold a lease agreement renewal ceremony today, 10:45am, at Miyako Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Bautista said the event will begin with a presentation of the lease agreement followed by a luncheon hosted by the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Details of the lease agreement are expected to be disclosed at the ceremony.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres thanked Hyatt for its continued strong partnership with the CNMI.

Torres expressed appreciation to DPL Secretary Sixto Igisomar, former DPL secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo, and Attorney General Edward Manibusan, for coming to an agreement with Hyatt on what is best for the future of the CNMI.

“I also want to thank and congratulate Hyatt general manager Nick Nishikawa and Hyatt,” the governor said.

Torres has been vocal about his support in seeing Hyatt get the lease extension.

Hyatt’s 40-year public land lease will expire in December 2021. The land lease of Fiesta Resort & Spa, which is adjacent to Hyatt, is supposed to expire in June 2021, but it got a new 40-year lease.

The enactment of Public Law 20-84 increases the terms of public land leases up to 40 years, plus an extension of 15 years, for a total of 55 years. The law also authorized certain public land leases to be amended and extend existing lease terms up to 55 years.

The law gives DPL the authority to negotiate new public land leases to certain existing lessees under new terms and considerations even without publishing a request for proposal.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Senate passes bill that authorizes DPL to issue encroachment permits

Posted On Sep 20 2021
, By
0

Senate OKs bill that prohibits DPL from revoking homestead permits

Posted On Sep 16 2021
, By
0

House passes bill that authorizes DPL to issue encroachment permits

Posted On Sep 02 2021
, By
COMMUNITY
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – August 18, 2021

Posted On Aug 18 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 8, 2021, 7:02 AM
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune