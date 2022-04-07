DPL names 2nd Annual Scholarship Essay Contest winners

Posted on Apr 08 2022

Crisostomo

Gerald K. Crisostomo Jr. has won first place in the Department of Public Lands’ 2nd Annual 2021 DPL Scholarship Essay Contest.

This year’s competition sought to answer the question: “What can the CNMI do to strike a sustainable balance between land preservation and development?”

Crisostomo’s victory nets him a cash prize amount of $1,250, courtesy of Bibong Corp.

The other contest winners are:

2nd Place—Bri’Ana T. Royal, award sponsored by Saipan Stevedore Corp. in the amount of $1,000

Sablan

Royal

3rd Place—Amea M. Reyes, award sponsored by Asia Pacific Hotels, Inc. in the amount of $1,000

4th Place—Manuel DLG Sablan, award sponsored by Asia Pacific Hotels, Inc. in the amount of $1,000

Fifth Place—John David A. Reyes, award sponsored by Bibong Corp.

6th Place—Ainah T. Chargualaf, award sponsored by A&M Corp. in the amount of $500

7th Place—Rica Ann S. Dela Cruz, award sponsored by Asia Pacific Hotels, Inc. in the amount of $500

8th Place—Nazalie Mirzoin, award sponsored by Kenneth and Concepcion Coward in the amount of $500

9th Place—Vincent G. Tudela, award sponsored by Kenneth and Concepcion Coward in the amount of $100

Honorable Mention—Tyler James Warwick (Saipan)—$100 

Reyes

Chargualaf

Honorable Mention: Maggie Mae A. Chaufauros (Tinian)—$100

Honorable Mention: Roberta M. Maratita (Rota)—$100

DPL launched its 2nd Annual 2021 DPL Scholarship Essay Contest this past February. 

DPL thanks its lessees/annual scholarship sponsors for their generous public benefit commitment. “We would also like to thank Ms. Jo Anna Ada for her personal contribution of $300 for the additional scholarship prizes given to the honorable mentions. This is Ms. Ada’s second year in a row for her support,” DPL said in a news release.

To see the award-winning essays, visit our website: https://dpl.gov.mp/bpl-scholarship/.

DPL is mandated to get the best and highest use of rent for public lands. DPL collects base rent and a percentage of BGR, meaning DPL also collects a percentage of any revenue derived from public land and we negotiate for the highest public benefit we can get. The scholarship benefit is a small component of all the public benefits that DPL has negotiated over the past few years. However, at all times, base rent, and a percentage of BGR is never compromised in lieu of public benefit. DPL continuously shifts public benefit to directly impact the lives of people of Northern Marianas descent. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

