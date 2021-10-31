DPS: Men tried to sell stolen items back to original owner

Share











Two men are now facing theft charges in Superior Court after they allegedly tried to resell the items they stole to the company where they stole the items in the first place.

Dino Ayuyu Mettao and his co-defendant, Shaun Duenas Reyes, were charged with theft after police arrested them for allegedly trying to sell the excavator batteries that they had allegedly stolen back to the original owner of the batteries.

Last Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio approved Mettao’s bail modification request and released him to his mother.

Mettao was released on an unsecured bond because his mother said she could not post the $1,000 cash bail imposed on her son. He is allowed to remain on supervised release as long as he complies with court orders and remains under his mother’s supervision at all times.

According to court documents, at around 9:04am on Oct. 21, police received a call regarding a theft incident at Hidden Beach, Talofofo. The items stolen were four heavy equipment batteries for excavators.

When police arrived at United Equipment Rentals at around 9:40pm, they saw Reyes and Mettao who told them that they were there to sell batteries. Reyes and Mettao were then transported to the Criminal Investigation Division office.

Mettao told detectives that he and another person had picked up Reyes at Smile Poker in Chalan Laulau around 8pm on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Mettao said they went to Hidden Beach, Talofofo between 10pm and 11pm where they saw two excavators in the area. Mettao said that Reyes climbed on the two excavators and took the equipment’s four batteries and placed them in the car. He said they called some friends and asked them to sell the batteries, but their friends did not respond.

At about 7:30am the following day, Mettao said Reyes picked him up and they went to a car rental company where they sold two batteries. Then they went to United Equipment Rentals to sell the other two batteries.