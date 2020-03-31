DPS to enforce curfew hours for all CNMI residents

Share







Pursuant to Directive 10 and Directive 16 of Second Amended Executive Order 2020-04 (CNMI Public Health Emergency Declaration) by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, the CNMI Department of Public Safety will be strictly enforcing social gatherings of more than 10 people and the enhanced curfew hours for all CNMI residents, both adults and minors (under the age of 18) throughout the three municipalities of Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, and Rota.

Beginning last March 30, 2020, adults or minors caught loitering through any public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement, and entertainment, restaurants, cafes, and other eateries, or vacant lots and places within the three municipalities (Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, and Rota) during and between the hours of 7pm until 6am is subject to a penalty.

Only exceptions will include adults who are first responders, medical workers, law enforcement officers, and private sector employees on duty within the curfew hours, and minors who are accompanied by their parent, guardian, or an adult, who are in the direct route driving and returning home, or who are lawfully employed during the hours specified.

Any person who violates these directives may be imprisoned for a period not to exceed 30 days, and up to 250 hours of community service.

Any adult or minor violating the provisions of this chapter may be given a citation or apprehended and may be lawfully detained, and appropriate proceedings may be instituted under and pursuant to the provisions of the juvenile court law as set forth in 6 CMC Section 5101 of the Commonwealth Code.

Any parent, guardian, or other adult person having the lawful custody, permanent or temporary, of any minor who suffers or permits or lets, either willfully or negligently, such minor to violate the provisions of this chapter shall be fined not more than $750.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and DPS highly advises the public to refrain from making unnecessary trips to public places.

Limit public exposure to grocery store trips and food pick-ups.

Your CNMI law enforcement officers and your government care for you and your family’s wellbeing. (PR)