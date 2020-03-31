DPS to enforce curfew hours for all CNMI residents

By
|
Posted on Apr 01 2020

Tag: ,
Share

Pursuant to Directive 10 and Directive 16 of Second Amended Executive Order 2020-04 (CNMI Public Health Emergency Declaration) by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, the CNMI Department of Public Safety will be strictly enforcing social gatherings of more than 10 people and the enhanced curfew hours for all CNMI residents, both adults and minors (under the age of 18) throughout the three municipalities of Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, and Rota.

Beginning last March 30, 2020, adults or minors caught loitering through any public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement, and entertainment, restaurants, cafes, and other eateries, or vacant lots and places within the three municipalities (Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, and Rota) during and between the hours of 7pm until 6am is subject to a penalty.

Only exceptions will include adults who are first responders, medical workers, law enforcement officers, and private sector employees on duty within the curfew hours, and minors who are accompanied by their parent, guardian, or an adult, who are in the direct route driving and returning home, or who are lawfully employed during the hours specified.

Any person who violates these directives may be imprisoned for a period not to exceed 30 days, and up to 250 hours of community service.

Any adult or minor violating the provisions of this chapter may be given a citation or apprehended and may be lawfully detained, and appropriate proceedings may be instituted under and pursuant to the provisions of the juvenile court law as set forth in 6 CMC Section 5101 of the Commonwealth Code.

Any parent, guardian, or other adult person having the lawful custody, permanent or temporary, of any minor who suffers or permits or lets, either willfully or negligently, such minor to violate the provisions of this chapter shall be fined not more than $750.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and DPS highly advises the public to refrain from making unnecessary trips to public places.

Limit public exposure to grocery store trips and food pick-ups.

Your CNMI law enforcement officers and your government care for you and your family’s wellbeing. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

D.R.E.A.M.S. Sonnets

Posted On Apr 01 2020
, By

No UA flights April 6-30

Posted On Apr 01 2020
, By
0

Torres sends wish-list to Kilili: Congressional action needed

Posted On Mar 31 2020
, By
0

Torres outlines how CNMI will benefit from CARES Act

Posted On Mar 31 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 1, 2020

Posted On Apr 01 2020

Community Briefs - March 31, 2020

Posted On Mar 31 2020

Community Briefs - March 27, 2020

Posted On Mar 27 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 1, 2020, 10:45 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune