D&Q gets first victory

D&Q quickly battled back from its opening day loss in the 2020 TanHoldings Inter-Company Basketball League after outclassing Kanoa Resort, 42-34, at the TSL Sports Complex.

Ricky Riungel scored 16 points in the March 13 game to lift D&Q, which bowed to Shirley’s Coffee Shop in the opening week, to its first victory in the league that has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riungel was consistent on offense, delivering D&Q’s first 4 points in the match and finishing the first half with 9 markers to put his team on top at the break, 24-20. He added three more field goals at the resumption of the game to help D&Q beat the debuting Kanoa Resort.

Three D&Q players scored at least two field goal apiece to contribute to the squad’s winning cause. Shawn Fujihira chipped in 8 points, while Kinty Eliesair and Derek Manglona combined for 10 markers.

Christian Bravo paced Kanoa Resort with his 12 points and had only June Alipio helping him out, as the veteran player logged 8 points.

Meanwhile, Fiesta Resort & Spa notched its second win in as many games after routing CTSI, 62-45.

Fiesta pulled away in the second half, as it spread the wealth to take the early lead in the seven-team league.

Ronnie Labadan was the lone double-figure scorer for Fiesta after recording 10 points, but he drew a lot of help from his teammates, as five posted at least 6 markers apiece. Paul Quizon and Jao Bernardo tallied 9 each, Johnson Suba logged 8, and Red Demafelix and Jason Fagalpag added 6 apiece.

Ahead by only eight at halftime, 30-22, Labadan and his teammates burned the hoops in the second half, while CTSI could not fire back to drop its debut game.

First Game

D&Q 42—Riungel 16, Fujihira 8, Elisair 6, Manglona 4, Benavente 3, Sablan 3, King 2, Camu 2.

Kanoa Resort 34—Bravo 12, Alipio 8, Rivera 5, Quinitip 5, Parulan 3, Mateo 2, Banzagale 2, Pablo 1.

Scoring by halves: 24-20, 42-34.

Second Game

Fiesta Resort 62—Labadan 10, Quizon 9, Bernardo 9, Suba 8, Fagalpag 6, Demafelix 6, Sedillo 4, Obmerga 2, Gracia 2.

CTSI 45—Jinang 11, Buenabajo 9, Balingit 6, Alegre 4, Garcia 4, Echavez 4, Layson 4.

Scoring by quarters: 30-22, 62-45.