D&Q gets first victory

By
|
Posted on Mar 31 2020

Tag: ,
Share

D&Q Saipan’s William Benavente, left, reaches for the ball as he battles Shirley’s Coffee Shop’s Jeff Dayrit in the rebound play during the opening week of the 2020 TanHoldings Inter-Company Basketball League at the TSL Sports Complex. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

D&Q quickly battled back from its opening day loss in the 2020 TanHoldings Inter-Company Basketball League after outclassing Kanoa Resort, 42-34, at the TSL Sports Complex.

Ricky Riungel scored 16 points in the March 13 game to lift D&Q, which bowed to Shirley’s Coffee Shop in the opening week, to its first victory in the league that has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riungel was consistent on offense, delivering D&Q’s first 4 points in the match and finishing the first half with 9 markers to put his team on top at the break, 24-20. He added three more field goals at the resumption of the game to help D&Q beat the debuting Kanoa Resort.

Three D&Q players scored at least two field goal apiece to contribute to the squad’s winning cause. Shawn Fujihira chipped in 8 points, while Kinty Eliesair and Derek Manglona combined for 10 markers.

Christian Bravo paced Kanoa Resort with his 12 points and had only June Alipio helping him out, as the veteran player logged 8 points.

Meanwhile, Fiesta Resort & Spa notched its second win in as many games after routing CTSI, 62-45.

Fiesta pulled away in the second half, as it spread the wealth to take the early lead in the seven-team league.

Ronnie Labadan was the lone double-figure scorer for Fiesta after recording 10 points, but he drew a lot of help from his teammates, as five posted at least 6 markers apiece. Paul Quizon and Jao Bernardo tallied 9 each, Johnson Suba logged 8, and Red Demafelix and Jason Fagalpag added 6 apiece.

Ahead by only eight at halftime, 30-22, Labadan and his teammates burned the hoops in the second half, while CTSI could not fire back to drop its debut game.

First Game
D&Q 42—Riungel 16, Fujihira 8, Elisair 6, Manglona 4, Benavente 3, Sablan 3, King 2, Camu 2.
Kanoa Resort 34—Bravo 12, Alipio 8, Rivera 5, Quinitip 5, Parulan 3, Mateo 2, Banzagale 2, Pablo 1.
Scoring by halves: 24-20, 42-34.

Second Game
Fiesta Resort 62—Labadan 10, Quizon 9, Bernardo 9, Suba 8, Fagalpag 6, Demafelix 6, Sedillo 4, Obmerga 2, Gracia 2.
CTSI 45—Jinang 11, Buenabajo 9, Balingit 6, Alegre 4, Garcia 4, Echavez 4, Layson 4.
Scoring by quarters: 30-22, 62-45.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Napa eases past Blue Haus

Posted On Mar 23 2020
, By
0

Pacific Hardware, Connie’s BBQ win

Posted On Mar 20 2020
, By
0

Shirley’s, Fiesta win opening games

Posted On Mar 13 2020
, By
0

Loving Hands hammers Warriors

Posted On Mar 12 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 31, 2020

Posted On Mar 31 2020

Community Briefs - March 27, 2020

Posted On Mar 27 2020

Community Briefs - March 24, 2020

Posted On Mar 24 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 31, 2020, 4:36 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 10 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune