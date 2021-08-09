E-gaming company file suit against Finance

By
|
Posted on Aug 10 2021
Share

The owners of Saipan Vegas Resort and Club 88 have filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against the Department of Finance in an attempt to prevent the department from collecting the recently enacted local license fees that applies to all gaming devices on Saipan.

Mariana Entertainment, LLC and MP Holdings, LLC, the owners of Club 88 and Saipan Vegas Resort, have asked the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary permanent injunction that would prevent the department from assessing and collecting the local license fee outlined in Saipan Local Law 22-6.

The local license fee essentially doubles the license fees on electronic gaming devices and was signed into law last Aug. 2.

The plaintiffs, through counsel Michael Dotts, told the court that if a preliminary injunction, or stay, on the enactment of Saipan Local Law 22-6 is not granted, 70 of its employees will lose their jobs and the entire electronic gaming industry on Saipan will disappear.

“Plaintiffs are likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief because if defendants assess the new license fee based on Saipan Local Law 22-6, plaintiffs will have to close their business permanently as soon as possible and forfeit their investments in the hotels and golf courses to avoid a larger loss,” he said.

The plaintiffs also want the court to declare Saipan Local Law 22-6 void, unconstitutional, and invalid.

Dotts argued that the passage of the bill was invalid for a number of reasons and warrants the bill being declared null and void.

One of the reasons the law was invalid, Dotts said, is because the law was proposed by Rep. Ralph Yumul (R-Saipan), who has a conflict of interest in the matter.

“Ralph Yumul, the brother of the CEO of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, plaintiffs’ direct competitor, who has a conflict of interest in this matter, also voted for its passage. For this reason, passage of the bill was invalid,” he said.

Also, the plaintiffs claim that the newly imposed license fee is unreasonably high and will destroy their business.

“Although the local delegation may impose taxes on the revenue produced by electronic gaming devices, the tax, if it is a gross revenue tax, is limited to 1% of the gross income. The bill imposes a cost of 15% of the gross revenue. For this reason, passage of the bill was invalid,” said Dotts.

In addition, the plaintiffs believe that the Saipan local delegation did not give the Saipan Mayor’s Office 30 days to review the bill before it was enacted by the legislative delegation, as required by law, which also warrants the bill be found invalid.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Be an Eco Helper!

Posted On Aug 05 2021

Supporting environmental projects through MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Jul 29 2021

Plastic bag fee bill advances; $1 proposed fee cut to 10 cents

Posted On Jul 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 4, 2021

Posted On Aug 04 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 3, 2021

Posted On Aug 03 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 10, 2021, 9:41 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:43 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune