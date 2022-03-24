Eagle Construction finally notches 1st victory

By
|
Posted on Mar 25 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Eagle Construction’s Elmer Pineda drives against a Magalahi Eagles player in their masters division game of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Wednesday at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe. (MARK RABAGO)

Eagle Construction won the battle of cellar dwellers after shooting down namesake Magalahi Eagles in their masters division game of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Wednesday at at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

Seeing action in the first game, the erstwhile winless teams battled like there was no tomorrow in the first quarter with Magalahi Eagles even taking a 15-14 lead thanks to the 4 points of Ryan Odicta and 3 points of Alvin “Gen. Bato” Alvarez.

Coming to their senses in the second quarter, Eagle Construction did just enough to retake the lead, 26-21, at the half as sweet-shooting big man Alex Ocampo pumped in 5 points.

Eagle Construction showed that it’s dead-set in winning the game by playing 6’3” former semi-pro Ed Cosino and ageless wonder Elmer Pineda at the start of the second half. The longtime teammates ignited the team with their defense and playmaking and this led to a number of home run drives by Mike Umali, who scored all of his 10 points in the third. As a result, Eagle Construction entered the fourth and final quarter with a comfortable 46-31 lead.

Magalahi Eagles didn’t quit though as they continued to play hard, but Ocampo and Eagle Construction hit timely shots in the end to finally win their first game after five tries, while exacting their victims a fourth straight loss.

In the third game, Saipan Tribune senior reporter Ferdie Dela Torre converted a 3-pointer from the right flank in the dying seconds to lift MDC to a 62-59 win against first round tormentor DECM in the masters division.

Both teams were locked in a dogfight from the get-go with the opening quarter ending in a 12-all tie. DECM managed a 35-30 lead at the half before both teams were knotted at 44-44 again after three quarters of play. Before Dela Torre’s heroics Fradel Sedillo fired 11 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth for MDC. DECM was paced by the 28 markers of Smokin’ Joe Tabora. Both teams are now tied in the win-loss column at 3-3.

In the second game, Team Marianas bounced back from a no-show loss with a 96-66 thrashing of JTM in the open division. Chioni Dela Cruz shone all evening long for the CNMI National Men’s Team pool with 26 points, while JTM was led by the game-high 28 points of Ryan Bayna. Team Marianas improved to 4-1, while JTM dropped to 3-3.

In games last Saturday, Blue Haus repeated against NAPA Auto, 82-76, to remain perfect at 5-0 in the first game. NAPA Auto went down to 4-2. MDC then nipped Eagle Construction, 92-89, in the second game. In the last game, 670 Gravity leveled its win-loss record to 3-3 following a 91-83 win over IT&E, which lost for the fourth time in five tries.

First Game
Eagle Construction 54 – Ocampo 11, Umali 10, Alegre 6, Sublemente 10, Evanz 5, Rabago 5, Pineda 4, J. Itaas 3.
Magalahi Eagles 38 – Odicta 12, Panes 9, Alvarez 5, Anicieto 4, Brillo 4, Cortez 2, Claveria 2.
Scoring by quarters: 14-15, 26-21, 46-31, 54-38.

Second Game
Team Marianas 96 – Dela Cruz 26, Castro 12, Santos 9, Aldan 9, Sablan 7, Satur 6, Naraja 5, Itaas 5, Augenbaugh 5, Deleon Guerrero 4. Brennan 2, Aranda 2, Villarin 2.
JTM 66 – Bayna 28, Ferrer 18, Rodrigo 7, Broncal 6, Dindo 4, Demonteverde 2, Dancel 1.
Scoring by quarters: 23-13, 41-32, 76-48, 92, 66.

Third Game
MDC 62 –Sedillo 19, Dela Torre 9, Catalla 8, Saplan 6, Calbone 6, Ranada 6, Lumabao 5, Manipon 3.
DECM 59 – Tabora 28, Baul 14, Joson 9, Ja. Gatdula 2, Jo. Gatdula 2, Pangelinan 2, Dongol 2.
Scoring by quarters: 12-12, 30-35, 44-44, 62-59.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Team Kio vs Rampage in Tinian caging finals

Posted On Dec 01 2021
, By
tinian
0

RNV nips Team CNMI; Rampage grounds SMA

Posted On Oct 20 2021
, By
tinian
0

Rampage throttle RNV; Devil Dog mauls Power Builders

Posted On Oct 13 2021
, By
tinian
0

Team Kio escapes RNV to remain undefeated

Posted On Oct 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 25, 2022, 7:49 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune