Eagle Construction finally notches 1st victory

Eagle Construction won the battle of cellar dwellers after shooting down namesake Magalahi Eagles in their masters division game of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Wednesday at at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

Seeing action in the first game, the erstwhile winless teams battled like there was no tomorrow in the first quarter with Magalahi Eagles even taking a 15-14 lead thanks to the 4 points of Ryan Odicta and 3 points of Alvin “Gen. Bato” Alvarez.

Coming to their senses in the second quarter, Eagle Construction did just enough to retake the lead, 26-21, at the half as sweet-shooting big man Alex Ocampo pumped in 5 points.

Eagle Construction showed that it’s dead-set in winning the game by playing 6’3” former semi-pro Ed Cosino and ageless wonder Elmer Pineda at the start of the second half. The longtime teammates ignited the team with their defense and playmaking and this led to a number of home run drives by Mike Umali, who scored all of his 10 points in the third. As a result, Eagle Construction entered the fourth and final quarter with a comfortable 46-31 lead.

Magalahi Eagles didn’t quit though as they continued to play hard, but Ocampo and Eagle Construction hit timely shots in the end to finally win their first game after five tries, while exacting their victims a fourth straight loss.

In the third game, Saipan Tribune senior reporter Ferdie Dela Torre converted a 3-pointer from the right flank in the dying seconds to lift MDC to a 62-59 win against first round tormentor DECM in the masters division.

Both teams were locked in a dogfight from the get-go with the opening quarter ending in a 12-all tie. DECM managed a 35-30 lead at the half before both teams were knotted at 44-44 again after three quarters of play. Before Dela Torre’s heroics Fradel Sedillo fired 11 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth for MDC. DECM was paced by the 28 markers of Smokin’ Joe Tabora. Both teams are now tied in the win-loss column at 3-3.

In the second game, Team Marianas bounced back from a no-show loss with a 96-66 thrashing of JTM in the open division. Chioni Dela Cruz shone all evening long for the CNMI National Men’s Team pool with 26 points, while JTM was led by the game-high 28 points of Ryan Bayna. Team Marianas improved to 4-1, while JTM dropped to 3-3.

In games last Saturday, Blue Haus repeated against NAPA Auto, 82-76, to remain perfect at 5-0 in the first game. NAPA Auto went down to 4-2. MDC then nipped Eagle Construction, 92-89, in the second game. In the last game, 670 Gravity leveled its win-loss record to 3-3 following a 91-83 win over IT&E, which lost for the fourth time in five tries.

First Game

Eagle Construction 54 – Ocampo 11, Umali 10, Alegre 6, Sublemente 10, Evanz 5, Rabago 5, Pineda 4, J. Itaas 3.

Magalahi Eagles 38 – Odicta 12, Panes 9, Alvarez 5, Anicieto 4, Brillo 4, Cortez 2, Claveria 2.

Scoring by quarters: 14-15, 26-21, 46-31, 54-38.

Second Game

Team Marianas 96 – Dela Cruz 26, Castro 12, Santos 9, Aldan 9, Sablan 7, Satur 6, Naraja 5, Itaas 5, Augenbaugh 5, Deleon Guerrero 4. Brennan 2, Aranda 2, Villarin 2.

JTM 66 – Bayna 28, Ferrer 18, Rodrigo 7, Broncal 6, Dindo 4, Demonteverde 2, Dancel 1.

Scoring by quarters: 23-13, 41-32, 76-48, 92, 66.

Third Game

MDC 62 –Sedillo 19, Dela Torre 9, Catalla 8, Saplan 6, Calbone 6, Ranada 6, Lumabao 5, Manipon 3.

DECM 59 – Tabora 28, Baul 14, Joson 9, Ja. Gatdula 2, Jo. Gatdula 2, Pangelinan 2, Dongol 2.

Scoring by quarters: 12-12, 30-35, 44-44, 62-59.