Earn triple points with World of Hyatt

Posted on Sep 20 2022
Triple points await World of Hyatt card holders at Hyatt Regency Saipan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Dine-in or take out at any of Hyatt Regency Saipan’s outlets like Kili Café & Terrace, Miyako lunch buffet (dine-in only), Giovanni’s, Skipper’s Beach Bar, and DJ’s Corner and earn triple points when you use your World of Hyatt card. World of Hyatt is a Hyatt Loyalty program and the faster you accumulate points, earning perks will be more accessible like  free nights and room upgrades, airline miles, car rentals, dining and spa, excursions etc. in over 1,100 properties worldwide.

WOH members also get a 10% discount when dining in even if you are a guest in the hotel. Last month, WOH was given the No. 1 ranking as the Best Rewards program by U.S. News and World Report. The award-giving body is an American media company that publishes news, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.

WOH Membership is free. Just ask for an application form from our wait staff after dining or go visit our Front Desk for more information.

Hyatt Regency Saipan was established in the CNMI in 1981 and is the first and only international hotel on the island. For more information about World of Hyatt, call (670) 234-1234 and ask for Front Desk or go to our website saipan.regency.hyatt.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

