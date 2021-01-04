Easy title win for Baby Ol’AcesEasy title win for Baby Ol’Aces

Posted on Jan 05 2021
The Baby Ol’Aces’ Alliyah Fernandez, right, drives against a Rollers Red defender during a preliminary round game in the women’s division of the Rollers 2020 Holiday Tournament at the Koblerville Gymnasium. Fernandez scored 24 points in their 59-28 title win over the Lady Ol’Aces last Saturday. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The Baby Ol’Aces came out locked and loaded in the rubber match against the Lady Ol’Aces for a 59-28 title win in the women’s division of the Rollers 2020 Holiday Tournament last Saturday at the Koblerville Gymnasium.

After losing Game 1 of the finals showdown, 25-36, the Baby Ol’Aces returned to the court for the deciding Game 2 and showed up with enough firepower to shoot down the Lady Ol’Aces.

Alliyah Fernandez and Paulyn Joyce teamed up in the Baby Ol’Aces’ demolition of the Lady Ol’Aces after scoring more than half of the champion squad’s total points. Fernandez delivered 24 points, while Joyce added 19.

Players and coaches of the Baby and Lady Ol’Aces pose for a photo after their title showdown. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Fernandez made 16 of her points in the first half to hand the Baby Ol’Aces a commanding 30-13 halftime lead. Joyce was also on target in the opening half, logging 12 points.

The Lady Ol’Aces could not keep up with Fernandez and Joyce’s hot shooting, as they were missing key players in the rubber, including Lia Rangamar and Tas Deleon Guerrero. With limited options on offense, the Lady Ol’Aces had no players making more than two field goals in the first half, leaving the team in a deep hole at the break.

The Lady Ol’Aces’ Lia Rangamar, left, dribbles past Rollers Red’s Judy Andebor during their preliminary round match in the women’s division of the Rollers 2020 Holiday Tournament at the Koblerville Gymnasium. Rangamar recorded the most assists (8) in the division. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The Lady Ol’Aces fell behind further when the game resumed, as help did not come in the second half with the team still down to five players in the finale.

The Baby Ol’Aces, on the other hand, continued to get a good game from Joyce and Fernandez plus several baskets from three other players to complete their domination of the Lady Ol’Aces. Fernandez and Joyce capped their long-game brilliance by knocking in two triples each in the second half, helping the Baby Ol’Aces secure the division championship.

The Lady Ol’Aces’ Cassandra Camacho, left, seen here pulling up for a shot in their game against Rollers Red, hauled the most rebounds (18) in the tournament. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The Baby Ol’Aces’ two gunners ended up winning the major awards in the division with Fernandez getting the Finals MVP trophy and Joyce bagging the regular season MVP plum. Fernandez also led the division in steals with her nine, while Rangamar ruled the assists department after making eight. The Lady Ol’Aces’ Cassandra Camacho and Rollers Blue’s Jamila Alegre completed the individual awardees list after topping the rebounds (18) and blocks (two) categories, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rollers Basketball Club, which organized the holiday tournament, would like to acknowledge Pacific Amusement, QQ Rent A Car, and MARPAC for supporting the competition and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force for allowing the group to hold the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baby Ol’Aces 59—Fernandez 24, Joyce 19, S. Camacho 8, Acosta 2, Roligat 2, Santos 2, Saralu 2.

Lady Ol’Aces 28—C. Camacho 8, D. Camacho 8, Simram 6, Pangelinan 3, Otiwii 3.

Scoring by halves: 30-13, 59-28.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
