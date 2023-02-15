Educational program for K-12 teachers

Share











The “Saipan’s Land and Sea: Battle Scars & Sites of Resilience” is a one-week educational program that provides K-12 teachers an incomparable opportunity to interact with a continuous, intact, and largely undisturbed record of conflict history in landmarks on and around the island of Saipan. Participants will learn how to take the program experience and translate it into their teaching contexts with the support of literature, oral accounts, film, photography, and other teaching resources.

The program is sponsored by the National Endowment for Humanities Landmarks of American History and Culture program and in collaboration with East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. Dr. Anne Ticknor, professor in the College of Education, and Dr. Jennifer McKinnon, professor in the Department of History, will lead a team of educators, historians, archaeologists, authors, and cultural guides from around the United States to provide a view of World War II history and heritage from multiple perspectives with a contemporary lens and K-12 resources.

The one-week program will be offered twice in July. The first program offering is July 5-11, and the second program is July 12-18. Participants will receive a $1,300 stipend at the conclusion of the program.

Applications are currently open to full- or part-time K-12 educators who teach in public, charter, independent, and religiously affiliated schools, or as home schooling educators. Museum educators and other K-12 school system personnel—such as, but not limited to, administrators, substitute teachers, and curriculum supervisors—are also eligible to apply. Applications are accepted until March 3, 2023.

To learn more about the program, visit: https://sites.ecu.edu/saipanlandmarks2020/ (PR)