ELECTION UPDATES: Palacios-Apatang ahead by 1,062 votes

Posted on Nov 26 2022

Palacios-Apatang received 237 votes from Rota on runoff election day, while Torres-Sablan got 198. Palacios-Apatang now enjoys a commanding 1,062 lead. Only the absentee votes still need to be counted.

Torres-Sablan got 110 votes from Tinian during the runoff election day, while Palacios-Apatang received 55.

Palacios-Apatang now has a total of 6,939 votes, while Torres-Sablan received 5,877 votes so far.

Palacios-Apatang got 691 votes from Precinct 5 runoff election day, while Torres-Sablan received 430.

Palacios-Apatang got two votes from Northern Islands runoff election day, while Torres-Sablan received five votes.

Palacios-Apatang got 101 votes from Precinct 4C on runoff election day, while Torres-Sablan received 64.

Palacios-Apatang got 235 votes from Precinct 4B. Torres-Sablan got 111 from the same precinct.

Before that, Palacios-Apatang received 221 votes from Precinct 4A runoff election day, while Torres-Sablan got 118.

Palacios-Apatang received 578 votes from Precinct 3B on runoff election day, while Torres-Sablan garnered 233 votes.

Palacios-Apatang received 203 votes from Precinct 3A, while Torres-Sablan garnered 121 votes.

Palacios-Apatang got 325 votes from Precinct 2 runoff election day, while Torres-Sablan got 155.

Torres-Sablan got 178 votes from Precinct 1C on runoff election day, while Palacios-Apatang received 339 votes, cutting the Torres-Sablan lead to 41 so far.

Torres-Sablan received 358 votes from Precinct 1B on runoff day, while Palacios-Apatang got 568 votes.

Torres-Sablan got 98 votes from Precinct 1A on runoff election day, while Palacios-Apatang received 165 votes.

At 11:45pm, Commonwealth Elections Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol announced that according to unofficial tabulation results, Torres-Sablan received 3,698 for early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, while Palacios-Apatang got 3,219 votes.

At 11:20pm, Commonwealth Elections Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol announced that they will start counting the early votes on Rota.

At 11pm, Commonwealth Elections Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol announced that the panel of tabulators will start tabulating the early voting from Tinian.

At 10pm, two ballot boxes from Tinian arrived at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. Earlier, two ballot boxes from Rota arrived about 9pm.

At 9:15pm, Commonwealth Elections Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol said the panel of tabulators has started sorting and counting the early voting for Saipan.

  • ···

Igitol also disclosed that the chartered boat transporting eight votes from the Northern Islands is expected to arrive between 12am and 1am Saturday. Saipan Tribune learned that rough waters are slowing the boat.

At 7:45pm, two school buses transporting ballot boxes from all precincts on Saipan arrived at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

See the Saipan Tribune‘s tally of the runoff election vote results here: https://www.saipantribune.com/index.php/runoff-vote-count-2022/

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

