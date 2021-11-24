‘Eli Arago made a tremendous impact to our community’

Share











A good friend and a very fine gentleman and a longtime resident of Saipan has left us to be with God, our Heavenly father. Glicerio “Eli” Del Mundo Arago touched our lives and made a tremendous impact to our community during his life here on earth. We join his wonderful families, many friends, colleagues, and the community, especially our Filipino community, in mourning his untimely passing.

As honorary Philippine consul, our friend Eli gave it all his best to make sure he served those that needed his attention and assistance. We know he made a difference in many of our people’s lives by being there at the most critical moments of their needs.

Although we are saddened of his untimely passing, we know Eli wants us to pray and rejoice now that he is with our Creator in paradise. We should all carry on his legacy of generosity and understanding for that is what he wanted us to do in our community.

Si yuus maase, ghilisow, thank you, and salamat po, Eli, for all you have done.

***

David M. Apatang is mayor of the municipality of Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.