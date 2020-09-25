Emergency water service interruption in Kagman 3 Phase 3

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the public that there is will be an emergency water service interruption today, Sept. 25, 2020, at 8pm for customers in the following area: Kagman 3 Phase 3 area from Alegeta Road (across the Kagman Youth Center) and east toward Tank Beach and south toward Forbidden Island.

The cause of the emergency water interruption is due to two mainline waterline breaks located on Alegeta Road and Lalanghita Road (near the Kagman High School). The affected areas will be isolated tonight to minimize water loss. The repairs to the waterline leaks are anticipated to be completed by Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 6:30pm.

For the safety of the men and women at the jobsite, proceed with caution and/or take alternative routes.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)