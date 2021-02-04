Entry for Micro Games sought

Share











The Northern Marianas Sports Association is calling all federations that will compete in the 2022 Micronesian Games to submit numerical entry for the Marshall Islands-hosted event.

NMSA executive director Carline Sablan confirmed receiving request from the 2022 Micronesian Games Organizing Committee for the estimated number of athletes, coaches, and officials that the CNMI, Guam, Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, Palau, Kiribati, and Nauru will send in Marshall Islands for the quadrennial competition, which will be held from July 25 to Aug. 5.

Sablan, in an email sent to NMSA members, said the initial figures will be used by organizers to start negotiations with airlines. The Micro Games organizers added that the early numbers will give participating countries the opportunity to work on budgets for their delegates.

“The committee is mindful that budget hearings will begin soon for many governments and deadlines for 2022 budgets are approaching. The committee hopes to be able to provide airline ticket costs in a timely manner so we have the information we need to build budget requests for sponsors and government,” Sablan said.

Fifteen events will be played in next year’s Micro Games athletics, basketball (5 vs 5 and 3×3), volleyball (indoor and beach), fast-pitch softball (women’s), tennis, spearfishing, swimming, table tennis, va’a (canoe), weightlifting, wrestling, and Micronesian All-Around.

NMSA has requested that federations submit the filled-out numerical entry form on or before Feb. 12, as the association will consolidate the lists before turning them over to the 2022 Micronesian Games Organizing Committee mid this month.

In the last Micronesian Games (2018) held in Yap, the CNMI sent more than 100 delegates with the Commonwealth’s athletes participating in baseball, athletics, men’s and women’s basketball, canoe, men’s indoor volleyball, weightlifting, and swimming. Team Marianas went on to bring home 36 medals (nine golds, 18 silvers, and nine bronzes) with weightlifting contributing the most golds (six).