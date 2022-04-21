Environment tips from Miss NMI Earth

Share











How do we treat every day as Earth Day? Here are five tips from Miss NMI Earth herself:

Solid Waste: Most solid waste on our islands come from single-use food and drink containers and utensils. A great way to reduce the sight and intake of these types of solid waste is to learn how to reuse them. If not, it is best to find reusable options for different items such as bottles, cups, and even shopping bags.

Air Quality: Even for such small dots on a map, the CNMI still greatly contributes to the quality of air. The amount of nonrenewable resources being burned for fuel affects the air surrounding us. A great way to reduce this is by carpooling with friends or family members, going for a walk, using public transportation, or investing in a bicycle.

Water Quality: Other than littering, surface runoff affects the ocean around us. In order to at least minimize the amount of toxic chemicals and debris, we must dispose of our trash properly as well as other trash around us. We must also be aware of overusing any form of chemicals (Ex: pesticide, harsh detergents/soaps, etc.) that run off to the ground, which may eventually reach the ocean.

Land and Forest: To preserve the flora on our islands, we must definitely be aware of how we dispose of our trash, and lessen or completely stop the use of vehicles in unmarked areas (e.g., beaches or jungles). Poorly disposed trash will affect the greenery, not only visually, but also with how it grows. Driving vehicles on areas they shouldn’t be on may cause severe erosion that may damage the land and soil that nourish the trees, plants, and other greenery around the area.

Wildlife: Improper disposal of trash and heavy usage of single-use plastics may affect fauna found on land and sea. Birds on our islands look for small things to use to make their nests and even feed their young ones. Animals work hard to find food to nourish themselves just as humans work hard to survive. Unaware of advancements humans go through, animals mistake trash as homes or food. We should not wait for the animals to adapt to our bothersome behavior. We must work together to be mindful of the living creatures we share our home with.