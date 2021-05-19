Escape to luxury at Bvlgario Nail Collection

Share











Luxury, style, quality, and comfort is what embodies Bvlgario Nails Collection. Located along Msgr. Deleon Guerrero Road in San Jose, Bvlgario opened early this month for people who want to treat themselves to a manicure and pedicure experience plus more like no other salon on island can offer.

Once you enter, you are greeted with a warm welcome from the staff and their calming ambiance that is made up of pink and white hues. The salon is furnished by fancy but comfortable equipment and if you appreciate modern art, their walls will make your day.

According to manager Aaron Danaher, Bvlgario offers services and courtesies that you won’t find in other places on island. “When you come in and avail of any of the services—nail care, spa, wax, eyelash extensions, and in the future, botox and fillers, our experienced and certified staff are right here to take care of you… We are a luxury-type of a nail spa but without the costly prices because everything is reasonable,” she said.

“This is not a business transaction where the customer comes in and we provide a service. We want to build a relationship…the kind that we know your first and last names, your birthday, or even your pet’s name… and of course, providing quality care because we want clients to have the best experience and to return,” she added.

Bvlgario Nail Collection services include manicure and pedicure (from basic care to mari color gel enriched with vitamins A, E, B5 for healthy nails and cincinana color gel for pretty nails that last for weeks without making them brittle), nail design, acrylic and extensions gel, facial treatment using popular brand “Seacret’ (from basic to premium treatment), eyelash extensions using MIA Lash Laboratory, facial and body hair wax, and foot spa. They also do ear piercings and make-up service.

“Future plans include botox and fillers done by a qualified medical and accredited provider…we want Bvlgario to be a one-stop shop for people’s beauty and wellness needs… we also accommodate private events or get-togethers such as birthdays or bridal parties,” Danaher said.

“Again, our staff had training on the awareness needed to maintain sanitation of equipment during this pandemic… we know we are dealing physically with clients by touch so heightened knowledge of how to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 virus is a must for us,” Danaher added.

At Bvlgario Nails Collection, membership has its privileges. They offer annual memberships where clients can avail of perks, gifts, free refreshments, and Kensington Hotel pastries and cakes and additional service every time they visit the salon. “We have three levels of membership—gold, platinum, and diamond. As a gold member, you are entitled to a gift bag, 10% off on all services, free refreshment, and luxury foot care. Perks are added as you go up to platinum and diamond which includes 15% to 25% discounts, make-up and luxury foot care services, pick up and drop off services (diamond members), and enjoy all of these in our private VIP room… for the perfect gift to family and friends, we offer gift certificates,” Danaher said.

“It doesn’t matter which month you sign up for membership because the duration will last for a year… We understand that the tourists will return eventually but we are not catering to them. We cater to locals that want the best nail and facial care…The management and all employees are loyal to the island so we value every customer, every encounter that turns into a relationship. … With Bvlgario Nail Collection, gone are the days that you walk into a salon and they don’t know your name, you sit in an uncomfortable chair, the surrounding smells like chemicals and the ambiance is not just there,” Danaher added.

Bvlgario Nails Collection is located at the 2/F Saipan Dreams Commercial Building (beside Atkins Kroll) along Msgr. Deleon Guerrero, San Jose. They are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm. For more information, call (670) 488-6688 or visit their website: www.bvlgario.com and FaceBook: Bvlgario Nail Collection.