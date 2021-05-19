  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Escape to luxury at Bvlgario Nail Collection

By
|
Posted on May 20 2021
Share

Bvlgario Nail Collection manager Aaron Danaher. (Contributed Photo)

Luxury, style, quality, and comfort is what embodies Bvlgario Nails Collection. Located along Msgr. Deleon Guerrero Road in San Jose, Bvlgario opened early this month for people who want to treat themselves to a manicure and pedicure experience plus more like no other salon on island can offer.

Once you enter, you are greeted with a warm welcome from the staff and their calming ambiance that is made up of pink and white hues. The salon is furnished by fancy but comfortable equipment and if you appreciate modern art, their walls will make your day.

According to manager Aaron Danaher, Bvlgario offers services and courtesies that you won’t find in other places on island. “When you come in and avail of any of the services—nail care, spa, wax, eyelash extensions, and in the future, botox and fillers, our experienced and certified staff are right here to take care of you… We are a luxury-type of a nail spa but without the costly prices because everything is reasonable,” she said.

“This is not a business transaction where the customer comes in and we provide a service. We want to build a relationship…the kind that we know your first and last names, your birthday, or even your pet’s name… and of course, providing quality care because we want clients to have the best experience and to return,” she added.

The calming ambiance of Bvlgario Nail Collection will transport you to an instant wellness vacation. (Bea Cabrera)

Bvlgario Nail Collection services include manicure and pedicure (from basic care to mari color gel enriched with vitamins A, E, B5 for healthy nails and cincinana color gel for pretty nails that last for weeks without making them brittle), nail design, acrylic and extensions gel, facial treatment using popular brand “Seacret’ (from basic to premium treatment), eyelash extensions using MIA Lash Laboratory, facial and body hair wax, and foot spa. They also do ear piercings and make-up service.

“Future plans include botox and fillers done by a qualified medical and accredited provider…we want Bvlgario to be a one-stop shop for people’s beauty and wellness needs… we also accommodate private events or get-togethers such as birthdays or bridal parties,” Danaher said.

“Again, our staff had training on the awareness needed to maintain sanitation of equipment during this pandemic… we know we are dealing physically with clients by touch so heightened knowledge of how to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 virus is a must for us,” Danaher added.

At Bvlgario Nails Collection, membership has its privileges. They offer annual memberships where clients can avail of perks, gifts, free refreshments, and Kensington Hotel pastries and cakes and additional service every time they visit the salon. “We have three levels of membership—gold, platinum, and diamond. As a gold member, you are entitled to a gift bag, 10% off on all services, free refreshment, and luxury foot care. Perks are added as you go up to platinum and diamond which includes 15% to 25% discounts, make-up and luxury foot care services, pick up and drop off services (diamond members), and enjoy all of these in our private VIP room… for the perfect gift to family and friends, we offer gift certificates,” Danaher said.

Bvlgario Nail Collection is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm. (Bea Cabrera)

“It doesn’t matter which month you sign up for membership because the duration will last for a year… We understand that the tourists will return eventually but we are not catering to them. We cater to locals that want the best nail and facial care…The management and all employees are loyal to the island so we value every customer, every encounter that turns into a relationship. … With Bvlgario Nail Collection, gone are the days that you walk into a salon and they don’t know your name, you sit in an uncomfortable chair, the surrounding smells like chemicals and the ambiance is not just there,” Danaher added.

Bvlgario Nails Collection is located at the 2/F Saipan Dreams Commercial Building (beside Atkins Kroll) along Msgr. Deleon Guerrero, San Jose. They are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm. For more information, call (670) 488-6688 or visit their website: www.bvlgario.com and FaceBook: Bvlgario Nail Collection.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The buzz about bees in the CNMI

Posted On May 20 2021

‘It should be everybody’s responsibility’

Posted On May 13 2021
schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2021

Posted On May 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 13, 2021

Posted On May 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 20, 2021, 11:21 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune