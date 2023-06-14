Ex-parolee who threatened 2 others found guilty of assault

A former parolee who was arrested in November 2022 for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening two others at knifepoint was found guilty Tuesday following a five-day bench trial at the Superior Court.

Superior Court associate judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio found Edward Blas guilty of two counts of assault and two counts of disturbing the peace in the November 2022 case where he assaulted a woman and threatened two other individuals at knifepoint.

“The court, having carefully considered the testimony of witnesses, and after hearing the arguments of counsel, find the evidence presented proof of guilt beyond reasonable doubt with respect to Count I: Assault, Count II: Disturbing the Peace, Count III: Assault, and Count IV: Disturbing the Peace,” the order stated.

The judge sentenced Blas to a suspended sentence of one year, with credit for the 220 days he has already served in prison. Blas will immediately be placed on supervised probation for one year.

Specifically, Blas was sentenced to an imprisonment term of six months for each of the two counts of assault, and another six months for each of the two counts of disturbing the peace which the judge ruled would run concurrently for a total imprisonment term of one year.

The government was represented by assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas during trial.

Blas appeared under the custody of the Department of Corrections and was represented by assistant public defender Molly Dennert.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the complaint against Blas stated that he threatened to kill two people with a kitchen knife while intoxicated in November 2022, and he also punched his girlfriend. The girlfriend told police that Blas was mad because he could not find his slippers and that he stabbed a plastic table in anger.

Blas was serving a 24-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 for the brutal killing of an MHS security guard with two others as part of a plan to rob the school. He became eligible for parole after serving one-third of his sentence. Blas, who was 16 at that time of the incident.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
