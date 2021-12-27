Ex-USCG commanding officer honored with Seven Seals Award

Share











TAMUNING, Guam—The Guam-CNMI Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, has honored Capt. Christopher M. Chase, former commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam, with the ESGR Seven Seals Award in recognition of his meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve, and for his outstanding support to the Guam-CNMI committee.

The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of a significant individual or organizational achievement and initiative that promotes and supports the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve, and supports the ESGR mission.

“Captain Chase has achieved the honor of a Seven Seals Award, by demonstrating an outstanding amount of support to the Guam-CNMI ESGR State Committee, by valuing the military service of all Guard and Reserve employees on Guam and in the CNMI, and by supporting the readiness and retention of our all-volunteer force, for our national defense,” said Rey Llaneta, Guam-CNMI ESGR state chair.

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between service members and their employer.

For more information about ESGR outreach programs, call 671-344-1282/3 or 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil/GU. (PR)