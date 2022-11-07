Share











While the November 2020 general election was out of the ordinary due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and many have had their work hours cuts or been furloughed, this year’s poll also promises to be extraordinary in that it will feature what is considered the biggest election in CNMI history, with a record number of voters choosing from 99 candidates who are seeking to occupy 48 positions, including the top positions of governor, lieutenant governor, and delegate.

Thousands of voters—many of them back to their regular work hours and no longer required to wear face masks when they troop to polling places today—have already cast their votes on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota for early voting that ended yesterday. All three candidates for governor have already availed of the early voting process.

Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol assured yesterday that they are prepared for the general election today, Tuesday.

“My message to the voters: Come out and exercise your right to vote. To[day] is a big day; it’s Election Day,” Igitol said.

Voting places will open at 7am and close at 7pm. Tabulation and counting of ballots will follow at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres yesterday urged everyone to come out, vote, and make their voice heard. “Look at the facts. Look at who’s been here during disaster, who’s the individual that [shows] true leadership, what progress has been made,” Torres said. He said people should look at those facts versus political innuendos or misinformation. The governor said people should look at the facts on who’s been with the front-liners since Day 1 of the pandemic.

According to CEC’s website, as of Sept. 14, 2022, there were 15,559 registered voters on Saipan, 184 on the Northern Islands, 1,680 on Tinian, and 1,852 on Rota, for a total of 19,275 registered voters in the CNMI—the biggest number in CNMI history.

The CEC reminds voters to bring with them a photo identification card as they will be required to present that in order to be issued a ballot at the polling sites.

This year’s election is a three-way gubernatorial race so there is a strong possibility of a runoff election. The CEC will hold a runoff election if no gubernatorial candidate gets more than 50%—or more than half—of the total votes cast and counted.

Torres is seeking re-election, with Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan) as his running mate as lieutenant governor, under the well-oiled machinery of the NMI Republican Party. Their campaign theme is “We are Together, Stronger.”

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang are seeking election for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under a unified independent team. Their campaign slogan is “Rebuilding Trust.”

Carrying a campaign slogan of “Trusted Leadership,” Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) and her running mate, Rep. Leila F. Staffler (D-Saipan), of the Democratic Party of the NMI, want to make history as the first women tandem to run for governor and lieutenant governor in the CNMI.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) is a sure winner as he is running unopposed for an eighth term.

Voters will also decide whether to retain on the bench Supreme Court Associate Justice John A. Manglona and Superior Court associate judges Joseph N. Camacho and Wesley M. Bogdan.

For the Saipan Senate, five are gunning for two positions. Republicans Rep. Angel A. Demapan and comebacking former lawmaker Janet U. Maratita will battle against Rep. Corina L. Magofna and Andrew S. Salas, of the unified independent team, and Rep. Celina R. Babauta of the Democratic Party.

For Tinian Senate, there are two positions. Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider and Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz are seeking re-election under the Republican Party. Thomasa Rita Palacios Mendiola is seeking election as an independent.

For Rota Senate, there are two positions. Rota Mayor Efraim M. Atalig and Dennis James C. Mendiola are the Republican Party’s bets. Rep. Donald M. Manglona, Edward Castro Maratita Jr., and Crispin M. Ogo are running as independents.

For Saipan House of Representatives, it’s a crowded race in Precinct 1 and 3 as there are 13 candidates battling for six positions each.

For Precinct 1, the candidates are the Republican Party’s Frankie F. Angel, Arlene Marie M. Reyes, Patrick M. Cepeda, Lucinda Rose R. Selepeo, and Rep. Roy Christopher A. Ada. The Democrats have Diego Vincent F. Camacho and Rep. Edwin K. Propst. The independent candidates are Vincent Raymond S. Aldan, Raymond U. Palacios, Rep. Joseph A. Flores, Roman C. Benavente, Shawn Byron D. Kaipat, and Benjamin M. Cepeda.

For Precinct 3, the candidates are Republicans Ana D. Castro, Joaquin R. Sablan Jr., Grace Pitu Sablan, Carl J. Hocog, and Quaid Taima O. Ngirchongor. The Democrat candidates are Rep. Denita K. Yangetmai, Lauren Yvonne S. Pangelinan, and Rep. Vicente C. Camacho. The independent candidates are Rep. Ralph N. Yumul, Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao, House Speaker Edmund Joseph S. Villagomez, Marissa R. Flores, and Delbert T. Pua.

For Precincts 2 and 4, there are two positions and four candidates each.

For Precinct 2, the candidates are Eric B. Esteves and Keith C. Ada of the Republican Party and Manny Gregory T. Castro and Rep. John Paul P. Sablan of the unified independent team.

For Precinct 4, the candidates are David R. Sablan and Cecilia R. Taitano of the Republican Party, and Rep. Joel C. Camacho and Malcolm J. Omar of the unified independent team.

For Precinct 5, there are two positions and five candidates. The Republican Party has only Thomas John D. Manglona, while the Democratic Party has Peter Francis R. Muna. Ignacio V. Cabrera, Angelo A. Camacho, and Juan U. Maratita are running as independents.

For Precinct 6, or Tinian, there is only one position. Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas of the Republican Party is seeking re-election. Frederick Arend Dela Cruz of the Democratic Party is challenging San Nicolas.

For Precinct 7, or Rota, three are squaring for one position. The candidates are Ivan Mereb Jr. of the Republican, and independents Edward Castro Barcinas and Julie Marie Atalig Ogo.

For the attorney general, voters will decide whether to re-elect Edward Eladio Manibusan, who is seeking his third four-year term as an elected AG, or select former Superior Court associate judge Juan T. Lizama.

For the mayoral race on Saipan, Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero of the Republican Party, Rep. Richard T. Lizama of the Democratic Party, and Ramon Jose B. Camacho are fighting for the position.

For the mayoral race on Tinian, Mayor Edwin P. Aldan of the Republican Party has no opposition for his re-election bid.

For Rota mayoral race, it’s a crowded battle among five candidates. Aubry M. Hocog is seeking the post under the Republican Party, against independents Sen. Teresita A. Santos, Alfred T. Taimanao, Harry James A. Masga, and Magdalena S. Mesngon.

For the mayoral contest on the Northern Islands, Valentino N. Taisacan Jr. will be squaring off with independent Jocelyn Frances A. Kapileo.

For Saipan Municipal Council, seven candidates are fighting for three positions. They are Joseph M. Mendiola, Carmen C. Pangelinan, Eusebio C. Borja, Daniel I. Aquino Jr., Liana S. Hofschneider, Marian DLG Tudela, and Antonia M. Tudela.

For Tinian Municipal Council, Ana Marie C. San Nicolas, Juanita M. Mendiola, Estevan P. Cabrera, and Joseph Romaldo E. Santos are racing for three positions.

For Rota Municipal Council, there are five candidates for three positions. They are Cecile F. Blas, Jonovan H. Lizama, Lorita M. Manglona, Frederick A. Manglona Jr., and Jim M. Atalig.

For Board of Education representing Saipan, Andrew L. Orsini and Robert C. Harrell are battling for one position.

For BOE representing Tinian, Antonio Ramon L. Borja has no opposition for a single seat.

There is no available BOE position for Rota.