Extra love for the man’amko on Valentine’s Day

By
|
Posted on Feb 17 2023
Share

The NMI Women of Destiny partners with hairstylist Rica from Mary’s Salon in Garapan to provide free haircuts, make-up, and hair arrangements for senior citizens last Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2023. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Non-profit group NMI Women of Destiny has partnered with hairstylist Rica from Mary’s Salon in Garapan to provide free haircuts, make-up, and hair arrangements for senior citizens last Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2023.

WOD members also distributed Valentine candygram gifts for the man’amko to make them feel extra special on Valentine’s Day.

“Rica of Mary’s Salon partnered with WOD to provide this service to the senior citizens at the Office of Aging this year, and also as part of her pledge to give back to the community,” said WOD president Lorraine Ada. “We provide community outreaches every month to various organizations or agencies that we are partnered with.”

Last Feb. 6, WOD also assisted in cleaning the surrounding areas of the Office of Aging.

The NMI Women of Destiny assisted in cleaning the surrounding areas of the Office of Aging on Feb. 6, 2023.

Women of Destiny is a non-profit organization that support individuals who are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and people in recovery.

“We welcome individuals who need services such as treatment, advocacy, and just being there for the person,” Ada.

WOD’s office is located at Suite 315, second floor of Marianas Building Plaza in Susupe. Contact number is (670) 286-1977. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 17, 2023, 1:59 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:40 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune