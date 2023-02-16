Extra love for the man’amko on Valentine’s Day

Share











Non-profit group NMI Women of Destiny has partnered with hairstylist Rica from Mary’s Salon in Garapan to provide free haircuts, make-up, and hair arrangements for senior citizens last Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2023.

WOD members also distributed Valentine candygram gifts for the man’amko to make them feel extra special on Valentine’s Day.

“Rica of Mary’s Salon partnered with WOD to provide this service to the senior citizens at the Office of Aging this year, and also as part of her pledge to give back to the community,” said WOD president Lorraine Ada. “We provide community outreaches every month to various organizations or agencies that we are partnered with.”

Last Feb. 6, WOD also assisted in cleaning the surrounding areas of the Office of Aging.

Women of Destiny is a non-profit organization that support individuals who are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and people in recovery.

“We welcome individuals who need services such as treatment, advocacy, and just being there for the person,” Ada.

WOD’s office is located at Suite 315, second floor of Marianas Building Plaza in Susupe. Contact number is (670) 286-1977. (PR)