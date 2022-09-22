Father and daughter hit paydirt

Christian “Hollywood” Camacho and his daughter, Kassidy, show off their No. 1 plates after winning the Big Boy ATV and Mini ATV divisions of the just concluded 2022 Monster Energy Point Series. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Christian “Hollywood” Camacho and his daughter, Kassidy, made the Cowtown Race Track their personal red carpet after dominating their respective classes in the just concluded 2022 Monster Energy Point Series.

The elder Camacho won the Big Boy ATV Class in style after winning all seven races of the season for an impressive total of 350 points. Henry Camacho Sr. came second with 298 points with Rex Susulin completing the Top 3 with 290 points.

The 38-year-old IT&E employee attributed his perfect season to continuing to push himself every time he’s on the track.

In fact, Camacho said he’s more surprised that his daughter actually joined him in collecting a No. 1 plate last Sept. 10 at the Marianas Racing Association awards banquet at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

“I wasn’t really shocked as I knew I raced a perfect season. I was more surprised when my daughter got that No.1 plate. I spoke to her later that evening and said to her, this is what it’s all about. All the hard work and dedication you give during the season shows it all paid off. Regardless of what place you came in during each race.”

The Big Boy ATV champion is dedicating his win “to all racing fans that come out and support this sport regardless of the amount of dust I throw at them.”

Camacho also thanked his wife, his parents and family, and the Naughty Natives Team, Roil Soil, and the MRA board “for always putting on a successful race.”

Currently, he’s preparing for the Saipan vs. Guam race next month in Cowtown.

“Right now my main focus is the Turkey Race which we will have Guam riders joining. Some I’ve admired and lost to when I first started racing. But I told myself, one day we will meet again and I’ll put on a better show,” he said.

Kassidy, meanwhile, ruled the Mini ATV Class with 288 points, followed by Theresa Borja’s 264 points and Kaleb Reyes’ 263 points.

The younger Camacho said she’s surprised and happy after being announced the Mini ATV Class champion, following in his father’s footsteps.

“I’m dedicating this win to my dad and grandpa for always pushing me to be better and never letting me give up,” she said.

Kassidy got interested in the sport after seeing his dad practice and race.

“It sparked my interest into trying,” said the 13-year-old student from Saipan International School.

As for her future plans, Kassidy looks to continue to rock the first place podium when the awards banquet rolls round next year.

“I hope to get another first place plate and many more after that,” she said.

Other winners of the divisions were Keoni Rosario of the Peewee ATV Class, Bentley Koshiro of Peewee I Class, and Joe Santos of the Novice Class.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
