Father-and-son duo tops SCC Scholarship Golf

Joe “Kamikaze” and Xerxes Camacho made it a family affair by topping the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Scholarship Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course.

The father-son pair managed to take home the Team Gross category title for carding the day’s lowest gross score after shooting a 33 in the front nine and 30 in the back nine for a gross score of 9-under 63. The duo managed to secure the win after making an eagle in the par-5 hole No. 18.

Harry Nakamura and Louie Tilipao came in second after firing 31 in the front nine and 34 in the back nine for a gross score of 7-under 65.

Coming in at a close third place was Joung Hoon Park and Sun Ho Kang who landed 36 in the front nine followed by 30 in the back nine for a total gross of 6-under 66.

In an interview with Xerxes Camacho, he said his best hole of the tournament was No. 18 where the pair scored an eagle.

“Today our best hole was No. 18, it was a par-5, we had a good drive. We hit our second shot and we made an eagle,” he said.

When asked about the tournament turnout, he said that the best part was being able to play with his father and just enjoy the day together.

“It was a good feeling especially since I was paired with my dad again this tournament. It was a good feeling, a great turn out, and I enjoyed it and had a great time,” he said.

“This is the second time I paired up with my dad, we were here for the Rotary Golf Tournament back in February and we also won that tournament,” Xerxes added.

In an interview with Chamber executive director Lee Tenorio, he said the turnout for the event was remarkable and better than expected.

“The event actually turned out better than we anticipated. We are still in the middle of the pandemic and we know that hard times are still around but at the end of the day, this tournament demonstrated that we are one family, one community, and its resiliency is what brings us together. For the scholarship program, this is the most rewarding outcome that we can see from today is that we’re still able to give back to our scholars, able to give back to the community,” he said.

In addition to maxing out their 144 slots, Tenorio said there were still an influx of players who wanted to join.

“Today’s turnout was just remarkable. It was maxed out and we even had a waiting list for players who also wanted to donate their time and support,” he said.

The results of the Team Double Peoria category will be published in the next issue of Saipan Tribune.