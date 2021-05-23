  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Father-and-son duo tops SCC Scholarship Golf

By
|
Posted on May 24 2021

Tag:
Share

Joe “Kamikaze” and Xerxes Camacho, third and fourth from the left, receive their award for topping the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Scholarship Golf Tournament with the lowest gross score for the day. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

Joe “Kamikaze” and Xerxes Camacho made it a family affair by topping the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Scholarship Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course.

The father-son pair managed to take home the Team Gross category title for carding the day’s lowest gross score after shooting a 33 in the front nine and 30 in the back nine for a gross score of 9-under 63. The duo managed to secure the win after making an eagle in the par-5 hole No. 18.

Harry Nakamura and Louie Tilipao came in second after firing 31 in the front nine and 34 in the back nine for a gross score of 7-under 65.

Coming in at a close third place was Joung Hoon Park and Sun Ho Kang who landed 36 in the front nine followed by 30 in the back nine for a total gross of 6-under 66.

In an interview with Xerxes Camacho, he said his best hole of the tournament was No. 18 where the pair scored an eagle.

“Today our best hole was No. 18, it was a par-5, we had a good drive. We hit our second shot and we made an eagle,” he said.

When asked about the tournament turnout, he said that the best part was being able to play with his father and just enjoy the day together.

“It was a good feeling especially since I was paired with my dad again this tournament. It was a good feeling, a great turn out, and I enjoyed it and had a great time,” he said.

“This is the second time I paired up with my dad, we were here for the Rotary Golf Tournament back in February and we also won that tournament,” Xerxes added.

In an interview with Chamber executive director Lee Tenorio, he said the turnout for the event was remarkable and better than expected.

“The event actually turned out better than we anticipated. We are still in the middle of the pandemic and we know that hard times are still around but at the end of the day, this tournament demonstrated that we are one family, one community, and its resiliency is what brings us together. For the scholarship program, this is the most rewarding outcome that we can see from today is that we’re still able to give back to our scholars, able to give back to the community,” he said.

In addition to maxing out their 144 slots, Tenorio said there were still an influx of players who wanted to join.

“Today’s turnout was just remarkable. It was maxed out and we even had a waiting list for players who also wanted to donate their time and support,” he said.

The results of the Team Double Peoria category will be published in the next issue of Saipan Tribune.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Virtue and Vice/Naughty and Nice

Posted On Apr 30 2021
, By
0

Tears of relief and sadness

Posted On Apr 22 2021
, By
0

US Navy sailor drowns on Tinian

Posted On Apr 21 2021
, By
0

Relocation sale at Saipan Toys LLC

Posted On Apr 08 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The buzz about bees in the CNMI

Posted On May 20 2021

‘It should be everybody’s responsibility’

Posted On May 13 2021
schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2021

Posted On May 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 13, 2021

Posted On May 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 24, 2021, 12:44 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune