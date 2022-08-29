Federal court dismisses multiple lawsuits filed by Zajradhara

The District Court for the NMI has dismissed multiple lawsuits filed by persona non grata Zaji Zajradhara due to deficiencies found in his complaints.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona has dismissed, without prejudice, the lawsuits Zajradhara has filed against PC Bargain and Commonwealth COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program administrator Epiphanio “Epi” Cabrera and CCERA employee Dana Calvo.

Without prejudice means the lawsuits can be refiled.

Although Zajradhara claims have been dismissed, Manglona granted the complainant’s request to pursue his claims without paying court fees, and allowed him to amend his lawsuits if he so chooses.

In Zajradhara’s lawsuit against PC Bargain, Manglona dismissed without prejudice his entire First Amended Complaint that asserts a 42 U.S.C. §1981 claim, immigration violations claim, and failure to hire claim.

Zajradhara also claimed discrimination based on race, national origin, religion, and color of skin in his lawsuit against PC Bargain in federal court and demanded an undetermined amount of damages.

The judge directed him to file a second amended complaint correcting the deficiencies identified in his first amended complaint.

In his amended complaint, Zajradhara must restate all necessary factual allegations, all claims against every defendant he intends to sue, and all remedies he seeks if he chooses to file one.

Zajradhara was ordered to file the amended complaint no later than Sept. 25.

As for Zajradhara’s complaint against the CCERA administrator and one of its employees, Manglona dismissed the complaint for its failure to state a claim on which relief can be granted, and for being frivolous.

Manglona said if Zajradhara seeks to pursue his claims, he must file a First Amended Complaint no later than Sept. 19, which must allege facts regarding the named defendants if he seeks to establish any liability on them.

He must also first exhaust his administrative remedies prior to filing with the court, Manglona said.

“Failure to do so may result in dismissal of this case,” the judge said.

Zajradhara, in his complaint against Cabrera and Calvo, claimed that the CNMI government is misusing, misdirecting, and/or misappropriating federal funds intended for recipients of the Commonwealth COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program or CCERA; is discriminating against him as evidenced by illegal actions it has taken against him in violation of § 1983; overtly retaliated against him as a minority American citizen for bringing attention to rampant visa fraud, misuse of the visa system, and illegal registering of CW-1 workers as business owners; and unjustly denied payment of his telephone and internet bills despite utilities being covered under the CCERA.

A House Resolution declaring Zajradhara a persona non-grata in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands was introduced back in 2019.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
