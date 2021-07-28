Feel good vibes at Buenas Cafe

Buenas Café, established in January 2021, is a sanctuary for specialty drinks lovers. (Photos by BEA CABRERA)

Buenas Café is a sanctuary for people who like good coffee and just want to cool down with a cup of joe or smoothies or hang out with family and friends to play billiards or belt out your favorite song in the karaoke room.

Tucked into a corner in San Antonio across the Afetna Supermarket, the café’s laidback vibe will instantly cocoon you in that feeling of having come to the right place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of work or school.

According to café barista Mary Ann Perez, Buenas Café opened in January this year and is owned by long-time Korean business people on Saipan who are not new to the coffee shop business. “My boss has several coffee shops in Korea and she extended the coffee shop concept they have there to Saipan. We serve specialty coffee, smoothies, and Korean food that is not like a full meal but something to snack on with our drinks,” she said.

She said Buenas Café caters to people who are on the go—those who just want to grab a drink, get a quick snack, and go—and to those who just want a place to hang out, where they can feel safe and have a good time.

“Everything is affordable. Our brew, smoothies, and food are tasty and our customers like our friendly service,” she said.

Buena’s Café is well-lit, spacious, with artsy tables and chairs, and nice wall knickknacks—all with the goal to engage customers and make them comfortable.

The coffee list includes lattes, cappuccinos, fresh brew and their bestseller, caramel macchiato. Refreshing drinks like yogurt smoothies, fruit juices, milkshakes and black milk tea (which is a hit among the young crowd) are all available at less than $5. Food includes freshly baked, sandwiches, French fries, onion rings, chicken wings and favorite Korean bites such as tteokbokki with crispy seaweed roll and cheese tteokbokki.

“We charge no fee for the use of our pool tables. All they have to do is to order one drink of any kind,” she said.

For the karaoke room, Buenas Café has special packages:

SET A is good for four people for only $30 and offers 1 ½ hour karaoke time, four bottled water or two specialty drinks and French fries;

SET B is good for four people for only $40 and offers 1 ½ hours karaoke time, four bottled water or two specialty drinks, and choose between chicken wings and tteokbokki or onion rings and honey bread;

SET C is good for two people offer 30 minutes karaoke time and two drinks (blue lemonade or peach iced tea)

“We have free and strong WiFi for people who want to do some work or study in the café. The pool tables and karaoke are in different rooms so noise would not be an issue,” Perez said.

Buenas Café is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm. Occasionally, they open on Sundays from 10am to 7pm.

For more information, call (670) 235-7279. You can also look them up on Facebook and Instagram: Buenas Café Saipan.

Bea Cabrera | Correspondent
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
