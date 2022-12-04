FEMA awards PSS $3.07M more for Yutu recovery efforts

PSS’ total FEMA award for typhoon recovery now reaches $56.71M
Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the CNMI’s Public School System another $3.07 million to aid its recovery efforts from Super Typhoon Yutu’s devastation in October 2018.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that FEMA made the award to PSS last Thursday in the amount of $3,070,649.

As of Dec. 2, 2022, FEMA grants for typhoon recovery to PSS has now reached a total of $56.71 million, Sablan said.

He said this brings FEMA’s awards to PSS and other agencies in the CNMI to a total of $304.48 million, with the bulk of the awards going to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the amount of $80.45 million and Homeland Security/Emergency Management in the amount of $75.97 million.

The other entities that have received FEMA awards include the Northern Marianas College, $35.24 million; Governor’s Office, $16.72 million; Tinian Municipality, $13.16 million; Commonwealth Ports Authority, $10.24 million; other grant awards, $5.78 million; Saipan Municipality/Department of Public Safety, $5.07 million; Hazard Mitigation Assistance; $4.50 million; CNMI Judiciary, $2.20 million; CNMI State management costs, $1.52 million; and Mount Carmel School, $1.35 million.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
