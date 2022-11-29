Fire breaks out at abandoned structure in As Matuis
On Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at approximately 2:20pm, a female caller called 911 reporting that an abandoned house in As Matuis before La Fiesta was on fire.
At 2:2.2pm, Medic 2 and Engine 2 from the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the location. At 2:29pm, Medic 2 was the first to arrive on the scene and did a 360-degree walk around of the building and reported that the first floor of the structure had tables, pallets, and other debris that were on fire. The fire was also making its way up to the structure’s second floor, burning through the wooden floor. The fire was extinguished and an all-clear was given at 2:57pm by Charlie Shift Commander Capt. Juan C. Camacho. Camacho also deemed the fire as an accidental fire as the people living around the area were trying to clear some of the lands of vegetation and debris. (PR)