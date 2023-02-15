Fire season in CNMI begins

Share











The CNMI has officially entered the dry season or “fire season.” This means that, due to the hotter and drier climate, the CNMI may see an increase in forest fires in the next few months.

According to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Rob Mojica, the CNMI is officially in its “fire season” as of February and it is expected to last until July.

Because of this, DFEMS is seeking the community’s help in ensuring that no forest fires are accidentally started this dry season.

“Be considerate and cautious about what you’re burning because all it takes is one ember to start a mass wildfire,” he said.

Things to consider, Mojica said, is the burning of debris, grass trimmings, and dead foliage. “Be mindful and to burn them in small increments to avoid a spread,” he said.

In addition, DFEMS encourages everyone to get a permit when burning household debris.

DFEMS responded to its first grassfire for the season near the old Kan Pacific swimming pool on Monday, Feb. 13.

According to DFEMS, at approximately 10:38am, a Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle reported the grassfire.

At 10:40am, Engine 2 from the Garapan Fire Station responded to the location of the fire and arrived on scene at 10:50am. By 12:15pm, the fire was fully extinguished.