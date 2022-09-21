First Burnout competition at Island Summer Auto-Fest

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2022
Car enthusiasts are in for a treat not only with sights but also with the sounds as the first ever burnout competition will be held during the Island Summer Auto Fest this Saturday, Sept. 24.

The burnout competition itself will be from 3pm to 6pm and will be held at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library parking lot, while the autofest will be held at the Marianas Business Plaza until 9pm.

The entry fee is $25 per car. There will be a cash prize and trophy for the winner.

“It will be a maximum of 20 cars burning out on a metal plate for 30 seconds to produce the biggest smoke. This is NMTech’s Automotive Outreach to entice more students to join our Automotive Technology Class. We invite you to come down, take some cool photos, learn more about the event and of course enjoy the event,” said NMTech’s marketing coordinator Benjamin Babauta.

According to the internet, a burnout is the practice of keeping a vehicle stationary, and spinning its wheels, the resultant friction causing the tires to heat up and smoke.

For more information on the burnout competition, contact Benjamin Babauta at 670-322-6608.

The autofest will showcase many modified vehicles, competitions in two-door vehicles, four-door vehicles, trucks, “4×4,” “Cafe Bikes,” “Cruiser Bikes,” “VIP Style,” “Classics,” “Scooter/ Moped,” and a “Sound Off Competition.”

The event is open to the public and individuals with customized cars are free to join.

The registration deadline is today, Sept. 22.

Also, during the event, there will be a Budweiser “Kings of Cornhole” Tournament. 

First place will receive cash prize and Budweiser Corn Hole board set, with two cases of Bud Family beer, second place will receive cash prize with two cases of Bud Family beer.

There is a $25 registration fee for the first 26 teams. 

Contact James Fleming, who is the host of the event, at 670-285-2247 for more information.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases
