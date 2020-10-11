First-time winners in Rotary golf tourney

Share











Cousins Jack and Ramon San Nicolas’ first partnership turned out to be fruitful one, as they topped the Rotary Club of Saipan’s Goodwill Golf Tournament held last Saturday on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

Jack and Ramon shot a net 70 in the two-person scramble tournament with a double-peoria format to beat the over 100 golfers that joined the fundraising event. The duo combined for a 4-under par 32 on the front nine and 2-over par 38 on the back and with their 0 handicap, they still ended up with a net score of 70, narrowly defeating the teams of Diego Benavente/Joji Taguchi and Freddie Cataluna/Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho.

Benavente and Taguchi, who had a -2.40 handicap, came in at second place after firing a 33 and 35 on the front and back nines, respectively, for a gross 68 and net 70.40. Cataluna and Kamizake, on the other hand, finished third with their net 70.80, as the -4.80 handicapper posted a 34 in the first nine holes and 32 in the last.

Cash prizes were handed to the Top 3 along with the No. 4 and 5 finishers during the awards ceremony held at the Fiesta Resort & Saipan last Saturday night. Alex Tudela and Tony Benavente were ranked fourth, while the father-and-son tandem of Ben Jones Sr. and Jr. placed fifth. Both teams shot a net 71, but Tudela and Benavente prevailed in the scorecard tiebreak.

In the women’s division, Soon Ja Yoo and Chang Hee Yoo earned the first place honors after registering a net 72.60. They had a -3.60 handicap and posted a 34 on the front nines and 35 on the back for a gross 69. Sun Suk Kim and Seo Yeon Jeon (net 73.40), Jyun Son and Yuko Togawa (73.60), Me Ae Jeon and Sylvia Cai (74.60), Sherlyn Jones and Lorraine Babauta (75.60) rounded out the Top 5.

Meanwhile, in the side events Tudela won the accurate circle in hole No. 9, while Harry Nakamura made the longest drive in hole No. 18. In the closest to the pin competitions, the winners were Brian Camacho in hole No. 3, Dung Tenorio in No. 7, Paul Kaipat in No. 13, and Joe Torres on No. 17.