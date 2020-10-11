First-time winners in Rotary golf tourney

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2020
Share

Jack, fifth left, and Ramon San Nicolas, sixth left, receive their prizes from Rotary Club of Saipan officials during the awards ceremony for the group’s golf tournament last Saturday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Cousins Jack and Ramon San Nicolas’ first partnership turned out to be fruitful one, as they topped the Rotary Club of Saipan’s Goodwill Golf Tournament held last Saturday on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

Jack and Ramon shot a net 70 in the two-person scramble tournament with a double-peoria format to beat the over 100 golfers that joined the fundraising event. The duo combined for a 4-under par 32 on the front nine and 2-over par 38 on the back and with their 0 handicap, they still ended up with a net score of 70, narrowly defeating the teams of Diego Benavente/Joji Taguchi and Freddie Cataluna/Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho.

Benavente and Taguchi, who had a -2.40 handicap, came in at second place after firing a 33 and 35 on the front and back nines, respectively, for a gross 68 and net 70.40. Cataluna and Kamizake, on the other hand, finished third with their net 70.80, as the -4.80 handicapper posted a 34 in the first nine holes and 32 in the last.

Rotary Club of Saipan officials present the prizes to women’s division winners Chang Hee Yoo, fifth left, and Soon Ja Yoo, sixth left, during the awards ceremony for the group’s golf tournament last Saturday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Cash prizes were handed to the Top 3 along with the No. 4 and 5 finishers during the awards ceremony held at the Fiesta Resort & Saipan last Saturday night. Alex Tudela and Tony Benavente were ranked fourth, while the father-and-son tandem of Ben Jones Sr. and Jr. placed fifth. Both teams shot a net 71, but Tudela and Benavente prevailed in the scorecard tiebreak.

In the women’s division, Soon Ja Yoo and Chang Hee Yoo earned the first place honors after registering a net 72.60. They had a -3.60 handicap and posted a 34 on the front nines and 35 on the back for a gross 69. Sun Suk Kim and Seo Yeon Jeon (net 73.40), Jyun Son and Yuko Togawa (73.60), Me Ae Jeon and Sylvia Cai (74.60), Sherlyn Jones and Lorraine Babauta (75.60) rounded out the Top 5.

Meanwhile, in the side events Tudela won the accurate circle in hole No. 9, while Harry Nakamura made the longest drive in hole No. 18. In the closest to the pin competitions, the winners were Brian Camacho in hole No. 3, Dung Tenorio in No. 7, Paul Kaipat in No. 13, and Joe Torres on No. 17.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2020, 8:57 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune