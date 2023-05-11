Fisherman’s Wharf brings back buffet

By
|
Posted on May 12 2023
Share

Fisherman’s Wharf Fresh Seafood Restaurant has brought back its Chinese buffet. (MARK RABAGO)

 

Fisherman’s Wharf Fresh Seafood Restaurant is on the second floor of the building where Ocean Star II is located along Coconut Street in the tourist district of Garapan. (MARK RABAGO)

Fisherman’s Wharf Fresh Seafood Restaurant has brought back its Chinese buffet for only $15.

Owner Cindy Zhang said after stopping their everyday buffet at the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, Fisherman’s Wharf is now offering their buffet at a slightly higher price point and initially will only be available on the weekend.

“Now $15 because the prices of everything from ingredients to cooking oil, to fuel, vegetables, eggs, to power have risen. It’s Saturday and Sunday first because Monday to Friday I don’t think we will have too many people. So we can try the weekend first. If it works then we will expand to the weekdays,” said Zhang.

Like their previous buffet spread, Fisherman’s Wharf weekend buffet will have a myriad of fish, beef, pork, chicken, and vegetable dishes—11 items in all. For dessert, they will have fruits and sweet buns and bottomless iced tea and coconut milk.

This coming Sunday, Zhang and her staff is preparing a sumptuous seafood buffet spread for mothers and their families this Mother’s Day.

The Garapan restaurant’s $25 special Mother’s Day buffet wil be highlighted by tuna sashimi, shrimps, and crabs this Sunday, May 14.

Aside from the tuna sashimi and salt and pepper shrimp and crab, the buffet will also include crispy pata, chicken karaage, beef broccoli, sweet and sour pork, crispy fish filet, mapo tofu, combination chop suey, spicy cucumber, chicken kelaguen, sweet corn egg soup, mix pancit canton bihon, shrimp fried rice, lumpiang shanghai, and fried buns and fruits for dessert. It comes with complimentary iced tea and will be from 11am to 2pm.

Fisherman’s Wharf Fresh Seafood is on the second floor of the building where Ocean Star II is located along Coconut Street in the tourist district of Garapan. It’s open from 10:30am to 2pm and from 4:30pm to 9pm Monday to Friday and only for their buffet on weekends. For reservations, call (670) 233-9995 or (670) 285-6134 or check their Facebook page: Fisherman’s Seafood Wharf Saipan.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 12, 2023, 5:54 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 65%
wind speed: 3 m/s SE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune