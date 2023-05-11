Fisherman’s Wharf brings back buffet

Share











Fisherman’s Wharf Fresh Seafood Restaurant has brought back its Chinese buffet for only $15.

Owner Cindy Zhang said after stopping their everyday buffet at the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, Fisherman’s Wharf is now offering their buffet at a slightly higher price point and initially will only be available on the weekend.

“Now $15 because the prices of everything from ingredients to cooking oil, to fuel, vegetables, eggs, to power have risen. It’s Saturday and Sunday first because Monday to Friday I don’t think we will have too many people. So we can try the weekend first. If it works then we will expand to the weekdays,” said Zhang.

Like their previous buffet spread, Fisherman’s Wharf weekend buffet will have a myriad of fish, beef, pork, chicken, and vegetable dishes—11 items in all. For dessert, they will have fruits and sweet buns and bottomless iced tea and coconut milk.

This coming Sunday, Zhang and her staff is preparing a sumptuous seafood buffet spread for mothers and their families this Mother’s Day.

The Garapan restaurant’s $25 special Mother’s Day buffet wil be highlighted by tuna sashimi, shrimps, and crabs this Sunday, May 14.

Aside from the tuna sashimi and salt and pepper shrimp and crab, the buffet will also include crispy pata, chicken karaage, beef broccoli, sweet and sour pork, crispy fish filet, mapo tofu, combination chop suey, spicy cucumber, chicken kelaguen, sweet corn egg soup, mix pancit canton bihon, shrimp fried rice, lumpiang shanghai, and fried buns and fruits for dessert. It comes with complimentary iced tea and will be from 11am to 2pm.

Fisherman’s Wharf Fresh Seafood is on the second floor of the building where Ocean Star II is located along Coconut Street in the tourist district of Garapan. It’s open from 10:30am to 2pm and from 4:30pm to 9pm Monday to Friday and only for their buffet on weekends. For reservations, call (670) 233-9995 or (670) 285-6134 or check their Facebook page: Fisherman’s Seafood Wharf Saipan.