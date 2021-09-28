Five nonprofit groups get $10K each

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios—bottom row fourth and fifth from left— share a photo with representatives

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios—bottom row fourth and fifth from left— share a photo with representatives of Karidat Social Services, Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation, CNMI Salvation Army, Miracle Hands Charity, and Marianas Food Bank after a turnover event where each nonprofit organization received $10,000 each. Also in the photo are press secretary Kevin Bautista, Finance Secretary David Atalig, and Office of Grants Management administrator Epiphanio E. Cabrera Jr. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Five nonprofit organizations—Karidat Social Services, Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation, CNMI Salvation Army, Miracle Hands Charity, and Marianas Food Bank—received $10,000 checks from the CNMI government during a turnover event yesterday at the Office of the Governor conference room.

Before distributing the checks, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres briefly lauded the nonprofits for their work and contributions to the community during times of hardship in the CNMI, such as after natural disasters.

“[As] nonprofit organizations, you guys have done very, very well in doing outreaches, helping those that truly need it, and getting products out to them. …We’ve always said that during a disaster, a dollar from somewhere goes a long way for us here, a case of water goes a long way. Your contributions definitely [impact] the community, in a good way,” said Torres.

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios similarly expressed his gratitude to the five nonprofits for the work they do in the community. Palacios added that he hopes that the administration, Office of Grants Management, and other related agencies can again work together next year to put together and provide even more money to nonprofits.

Some representatives from the organizations gave remarks after receiving their $10,000. Lauri Ogumoro, who is executive director for Karidat Social Services, said the money will be used to replenish Karidat’s food bank and to support the organization’s other food assistance programs.

Salvation Army pastor Wayne Gillespie said the infusion of funds is “desperately needed funding.” “I just want to say thank you very much. This is desperately needed funding for the Salvation Army, and we will continue to feed the people of the CNMI. Thank you for filling a lot of really hungry stomachs,” he said.

During a prepared speech he gave before the checks were handed over, OGM administrator Epiphanio E. Cabrera Jr. said the funds that were turned over yesterday came from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs, and that the $50,000 in total was the final installment of funds out of around $4.04 million that the CNMI received over a year ago through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Cabrera said a majority of the CARES Act funding went to preemptive improvement projects for the former Mariana Resort & Spa before it saw use as a government-run quarantine site, and various equipment purchases and infrastructure improvements for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
