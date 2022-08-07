Former Drug Court grad arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Share











One of the first graduates of the CNMI Judiciary’s Drug Court program has been arrested after the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force allegedly uncovered during several sting operations that he was trafficking methamphetamine or “ice” again.

Joseph T. White, also known as “Dimps,” one of the CNMI’s first Drug Court graduates, was arrested anew for two counts of possession and two counts of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, more commonly known as “ice.”

During his bail hearing last Thursday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $100,000 cash bail on White before remanding him back to Department of Corrections custody. However, during a bail modification hearing last Friday, Bogdan granted White’s request to reduce his bail to $50,000 and allowed him to post just 10% and he’d be released to two third-party custodians.

White has yet to post bail and remains in DOC custody. The court ordered him to return to court on Aug. 10, at 10am for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for Aug. 15, at 9am.

According to court documents, DETF officers learned from a cooperating source last July 12 that they had purchased $100 worth of “ice” from White on July 11.

Based on this information, DETF officers launched two controlled buy-walk operations against White, the first one on July 13 and the second one on July 14.

According to the police, the first buy-walk operation resulted in the cooperating source buying drugs from White in Garapan in the afternoon of that day. DETF officers acquired one small Ziplock baggie containing a crystalline substance that was later tested and yielded presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The second buy walk operation was conducted the next day, July 14 and like the previous operation, the CS purchased $100 worth of methamphetamine from White, but this time at Friendly Market in San Jose.

After the operation, DETF officers showed CS a photo of White who confirmed for officers that he was “Dimps,” the man they had just purchased the drugs from.