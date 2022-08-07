Former Drug Court grad arrested for alleged drug trafficking

By
|
Posted on Aug 08 2022
Share

Joseph White, a former Drug Court graduate who was arrested anew for trafficking methamphetamine, is escorted from the courtroom of Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan following his bail modification hearing last Friday. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

One of the first graduates of the CNMI Judiciary’s Drug Court program has been arrested after the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force allegedly uncovered during several sting operations that he was trafficking methamphetamine or “ice” again.

Joseph T. White, also known as “Dimps,” one of the CNMI’s first Drug Court graduates, was arrested anew for two counts of possession and two counts of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, more commonly known as “ice.”

During his bail hearing last Thursday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $100,000 cash bail on White before remanding him back to Department of Corrections custody. However, during a bail modification hearing last Friday, Bogdan granted White’s request to reduce his bail to $50,000 and allowed him to post just 10% and he’d be released to two third-party custodians.

White has yet to post bail and remains in DOC custody. The court ordered him to return to court on Aug. 10, at 10am for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for Aug. 15, at 9am.

According to court documents, DETF officers learned from a cooperating source last July 12 that they had purchased $100 worth of “ice” from White on July 11.

Based on this information, DETF officers launched two controlled buy-walk operations against White, the first one on July 13 and the second one on July 14.

According to the police, the first buy-walk operation resulted in the cooperating source buying drugs from White in Garapan in the afternoon of that day. DETF officers acquired one small Ziplock baggie containing a crystalline substance that was later tested and yielded presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The second buy walk operation was conducted the next day, July 14 and like the previous operation, the CS purchased $100 worth of methamphetamine from White, but this time at Friendly Market in San Jose.

After the operation, DETF officers showed CS a photo of White who confirmed for officers that he was “Dimps,” the man they had just purchased the drugs from.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 8, 2022, 6:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune